Education News

IGNOU TEE Exams Begin Today: Check Important Guidelines

The Term-End Examination (TEE) for IGNOU students will commence on 12 June 2025 and conclude on 19 July 2025. Guidelines are available here.

Jun 12, 2025 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

IGNOU TEE Exam Guidelines: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term-End Examination (TEE) will commence on 12 June 2025 and conclude on 19 July 2025. Over 7,000,000 students are expected to participate. IGNOU has established 860 examination centres across the country.

Centres Established in Prisons and Abroad

The IGNOU examination is conducted on a large scale, with centres established both abroad and within prisons. The Patna regional centre, for instance, has set up 30 centres, including three in Patna city and eight in central and district jails. Over 46,186 students under the Patna regional centre will be participating in this examination.

Important Instructions for the IGNOU Examination

Candidates must bring their admit cards. Examination will not be permitted without it (Candidates can download their admit cards from ignou.samarth.edu.in).

Candidates without an IGNOU identity card should bring other valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or other government-issued identification.
The IGNOU examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Answers must be written in the language of the course. Answers in any other language will not be evaluated. However, students have the option to take the course examination in Hindi, even if they registered for the English medium (excluding language programmes).

How to Download the Admit Card

  • First, visit the official website: ignou.samarth.edu.in
  • Locate the admit card link on the homepage.
  • Enter your 10-digit enrolment number and password.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print your admit card.

