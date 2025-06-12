IGNOU TEE Exams Begin Today: Check Important Guidelines

Centres Established in Prisons and Abroad The IGNOU examination is conducted on a large scale, with centres established both abroad and within prisons. The Patna regional centre, for instance, has set up 30 centres, including three in Patna city and eight in central and district jails. Over 46,186 students under the Patna regional centre will be participating in this examination.

Important Instructions for the IGNOU Examination Candidates must bring their admit cards. Examination will not be permitted without it (Candidates can download their admit cards from ignou.samarth.edu.in). Candidates without an IGNOU identity card should bring other valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or other government-issued identification.

The IGNOU examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Answers must be written in the language of the course. Answers in any other language will not be evaluated. However, students have the option to take the course examination in Hindi, even if they registered for the English medium (excluding language programmes).