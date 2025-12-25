IGNOU Online Courses: Admission Registration Begins for Courses You Can Pursue from Home

IGNOU Online Courses 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its online courses for the January 2026 session. Candidates who wish to complete their education from home can fill out the registration form by visiting IGNOU's official portal at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU has opened the admission window for both Online Mode and Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses for the January 2026 session. The last date to register for IGNOU's online courses has been set as January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can fill out their application form by visiting the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. It is noteworthy that the last date for applying to Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses is also the same.