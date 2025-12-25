25 December 2025,

Education News

IGNOU Online Courses: Admission Registration Begins for Courses You Can Pursue from Home

If you wish to complete your education from home, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) presents a golden opportunity. IGNOU has commenced admissions for online courses for the January 2026 session. Find out the last date for application, required documents, and the complete list of courses.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

IGNOU Online Course 2026

IGNOU Online Course 2026 (Image: Patrika)

IGNOU Online Courses 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its online courses for the January 2026 session. Candidates who wish to complete their education from home can fill out the registration form by visiting IGNOU's official portal at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU has opened the admission window for both Online Mode and Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses for the January 2026 session. The last date to register for IGNOU's online courses has been set as January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can fill out their application form by visiting the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. It is noteworthy that the last date for applying to Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses is also the same.

IGNOU APAAR ID Mandatory

This time, IGNOU has made a significant change in the admission process. An APAAR ID is now mandatory for application. Students will not be able to fill out the online form without this ID. Candidates will have to share their APAAR ID details while filling out the form.

Documents Required for Application

  • Photograph and Signature – Size less than 100 KB
  • Educational Qualification Certificate – Less than 200 KB
  • Experience Certificate, (if applicable) – Less than 200 KB
  • Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) – Less than 200 KB

Refund Policy Rules

  • The Registration Fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.
  • Refunds will not be processed after 60 days from the closing date of admission.
  • If you have opted for soft copies of books, the remaining amount will be refunded after deducting only the registration fee.
  • If you have paid the fee but admission is not yet confirmed, the full fee will be refunded.
  • If a student withdraws their name after admission confirmation, the remaining amount will be refunded after deducting 15% of the total fee (up to a maximum of Rs 2,000).

List of Major Courses

IGNOU is offering online courses at various levels, primarily including the following:

  • Master's Degree (PG) – MBA, MCA, M.Com, M.A. (English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Journalism, Rural Development).
  • Bachelor's Degree (UG) – BCA, B.Com, Bachelor of Tourism, Library Science, and Social Work.
  • Diploma – Rural Development, Digital Media, Environmental Health, and PG Diploma in Gandhian Studies.
  • Certificate – Information Technology (IT), Food and Nutrition, Foreign Languages (French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic), and Simple Sanskrit Comprehension.

