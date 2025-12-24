SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 326 Stenographer Posts, Know How to Apply

SSC New Notification 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
SSC New Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 326 posts of Stenographer will be filled in various departments of the central government. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The last date for application has been set as January 11, 2026. The commission has clarified that only online applications will be considered valid. Major departments such as the Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service, Railway Board Secretariat, Indian Foreign Service, Armed Forces Headquarters, and the Election Commission will see recruitments through this process.
Before applying, candidates must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the SSC portal. A valid mobile number and email ID will be required for this. Candidates who have already registered can log in directly using their credentials.
To be selected, candidates will have to go through three stages. First, there will be a written examination. Candidates who qualify in this will undergo a shorthand skill test. The final selection will be based on the written examination and service record. Those who qualify in this will have to appear for the stenography skill test.
This recruitment for Stenographer is departmental. To apply, candidates must be appointed to the post of Stenographer Grade "D" with the stipulated experience and all eligibility conditions in the respective participating services/cadres. Additionally, you must possess computer operating skills along with stenography. You can check all details related to eligibility in the official notification.
