Education News

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 326 Stenographer Posts, Know How to Apply

The notification for SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' Recruitment 2025 has been released. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website ssc.gov.in. Know the complete details of eligibility, age, salary, and selection process.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Dec 24, 2025

Dec 24, 2025

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025

SSC New Notification 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

SSC New Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 326 posts of Stenographer will be filled in various departments of the central government. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The last date for application has been set as January 11, 2026. The commission has clarified that only online applications will be considered valid. Major departments such as the Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service, Railway Board Secretariat, Indian Foreign Service, Armed Forces Headquarters, and the Election Commission will see recruitments through this process.

OTR Required for Registration

Before applying, candidates must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on the SSC portal. A valid mobile number and email ID will be required for this. Candidates who have already registered can log in directly using their credentials.

Selection Process and Eligibility

To be selected, candidates will have to go through three stages. First, there will be a written examination. Candidates who qualify in this will undergo a shorthand skill test. The final selection will be based on the written examination and service record. Those who qualify in this will have to appear for the stenography skill test.

This recruitment for Stenographer is departmental. To apply, candidates must be appointed to the post of Stenographer Grade "D" with the stipulated experience and all eligibility conditions in the respective participating services/cadres. Additionally, you must possess computer operating skills along with stenography. You can check all details related to eligibility in the official notification.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  • If you are not already registered, complete the OTR process and log in.
  • After that, click on the link for the Stenographer recruitment, SSC Grade C LDCE 2025.
  • Fill in all your basic details as required in the application form.
  • Subsequently, upload your photograph and signature in the specified format.
  • Now, submit the fee according to your category and take a printout of the form for safekeeping.

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 10:41 am

