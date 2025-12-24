SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 326 Stenographer Posts, Know How to Apply

SSC New Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 326 posts of Stenographer will be filled in various departments of the central government. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The last date for application has been set as January 11, 2026. The commission has clarified that only online applications will be considered valid. Major departments such as the Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service, Railway Board Secretariat, Indian Foreign Service, Armed Forces Headquarters, and the Election Commission will see recruitments through this process.