Education News

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2025 Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Jun 22, 2025 / 02:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Examination to be Held in Two Shifts

Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted from 25 June 2025 to 29 June 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

UGC NET Exam for 85 Subjects

The UGC NET examination will be conducted for 85 subjects. The UGC NET exam is conducted for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in universities and other higher education institutions across the country, and for admission to PhD courses.

How to Download the Admit Card

  • First, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Then, go to the updates section on the homepage and click on the admit card link.
  • Next, you will need to log in using your application number and date of birth.
  • Your admit card will then open on your screen.
  • Download it for future reference and take a printout.

