NTA Releases UGC NET June 2025 Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Examination to be Held in Two Shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted from 25 June 2025 to 29 June 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.