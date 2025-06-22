NTA Releases UGC NET June 2025 Admit Cards

UGC NET Exam for 85 Subjects The UGC NET examination will be conducted for 85 subjects. The UGC NET exam is conducted for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in universities and other higher education institutions across the country, and for admission to PhD courses.

How to Download the Admit Card First, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Then, go to the updates section on the homepage and click on the admit card link.

Next, you will need to log in using your application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will then open on your screen.

Download it for future reference and take a printout.