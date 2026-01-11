KVS NVS Exam 2026: What Could Be the Cut-off for KVS and NVS Teacher Recruitment Exams?

KVS NVS Exam 2026 (Image-Freepik)
The teacher recruitment examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has recently concluded. Based on candidate feedback, an initial analysis of the exam has emerged. According to education experts and examinees, the level of the 2026 KVS and NVS teacher recruitment examination was moderate. It was neither too easy nor too difficult. Candidates who had prepared regularly according to the syllabus found the paper balanced. For TGT and PGT positions, subject-related questions required some thought. Directly rote-learned questions were few. Many questions demanded a clear understanding of concepts. Depth was particularly observed in the subject knowledge section. According to students who appeared for the PRT exam, the paper was relatively easier. Questions related to teaching ability and general awareness were balanced.
Considering the level of the examination and the number of candidates, experts believe that the cut-off this year might be slightly higher than last year. It is estimated that the safe score for the general category could be between 70 to 75 percent of the total marks. However, a clear picture will only emerge after the official answer key is released.
Many students reported that time management was the biggest challenge this time. The mathematics and reasoning sections, in particular, consumed a lot of time, leading to some questions being left unanswered at the end. The advice for future candidates is to practice mock tests and develop the habit of solving the paper within a time limit. Currently, all eyes are on the answer key and the result date.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending