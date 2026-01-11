KVS NVS Exam 2026: What Could Be the Cut-off for KVS and NVS Teacher Recruitment Exams?

The teacher recruitment examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has recently concluded. Based on candidate feedback, an initial analysis of the exam has emerged. According to education experts and examinees, the level of the 2026 KVS and NVS teacher recruitment examination was moderate. It was neither too easy nor too difficult. Candidates who had prepared regularly according to the syllabus found the paper balanced. For TGT and PGT positions, subject-related questions required some thought. Directly rote-learned questions were few. Many questions demanded a clear understanding of concepts. Depth was particularly observed in the subject knowledge section. According to students who appeared for the PRT exam, the paper was relatively easier. Questions related to teaching ability and general awareness were balanced.