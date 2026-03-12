MPPSC Announces Schedule for Two Major Exams; Know the Last Date to Apply

Schedules for two major MPPSC exams finalised
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has set the dates and application deadlines for two major examinations. The commission has released the schedule for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examinations.
According to the schedule released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore, the ADPO exam will be held on October 18, 2026, and applications can be submitted until May 8. Concurrently, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination is scheduled for August 2, 2026, with applications accepted until May 1.
According to MPPSC official Dr. R Panchbhai, the application dates for both examinations have been released. Candidates wishing to appear for these exams must apply online. Applications can be submitted on the commission's official website, www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. Only online applications will be accepted for both examinations.
Applications for the examination to fill a total of 80 posts for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon will commence on April 2. Candidates can apply online on the commission's website until May 1. Applications with a late fee of ₹3,000 can be submitted from May 2 to May 9, and with a late fee of ₹25,000 from May 10 to July 8.
There are 17 posts for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO), for which online applications can be submitted from April 9 to May 8. Applications can be filled with a late fee of ₹3,000 from May 9 to May 15. Candidates can also apply from May 16 to September 23, but will have to pay a late fee of ₹25,000 for this period.
According to MPPSC officials, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination will be conducted on August 2, 2026. The ADPO examination will take place on October 18, 2026.
