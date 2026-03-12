12 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

MPPSC Announces Schedule for Two Major Exams; Know the Last Date to Apply

According to the schedule released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Indore, the ADPO exam will be held on October 18, 2026.

less than 1 minute read

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Schedules for two major MPPSC exams finalized

Schedules for two major MPPSC exams finalised

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has set the dates and application deadlines for two major examinations. The commission has released the schedule for the Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examinations.

According to the schedule released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Indore, the ADPO exam will be held on October 18, 2026, and applications can be submitted until May 8. Concurrently, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination is scheduled for August 2, 2026, with applications accepted until May 1.

According to MPPSC official Dr. R Panchbhai, the application dates for both examinations have been released. Candidates wishing to appear for these exams must apply online. Applications can be submitted on the commission's official website, www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. Only online applications will be accepted for both examinations.

Applications for Veterinary Assistant to begin from April 2

Applications for the examination to fill a total of 80 posts for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon will commence on April 2. Candidates can apply online on the commission's website until May 1. Applications with a late fee of ₹3,000 can be submitted from May 2 to May 9, and with a late fee of ₹25,000 from May 10 to July 8.

Online applications for ADPO from April 9 to May 8

There are 17 posts for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO), for which online applications can be submitted from April 9 to May 8. Applications can be filled with a late fee of ₹3,000 from May 9 to May 15. Candidates can also apply from May 16 to September 23, but will have to pay a late fee of ₹25,000 for this period.

According to MPPSC officials, the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination will be conducted on August 2, 2026. The ADPO examination will take place on October 18, 2026.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

12 Mar 2026 09:11 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / MPPSC Announces Schedule for Two Major Exams; Know the Last Date to Apply

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Indore: First Government Hospital Opens Obesity Clinic, Treatment Will Be Free

Obesity Clinic
Indore

Indore Water Crisis: Taps to Remain Off in 60 Areas, Lakhs Affected

Indore Water Crisis
Indore

MP to Get 4-Lane Road, Land Acquired from 20 Villages Across 2 Tehsils

Indore

Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

Indore News
Indore

Manmad–Indore rail line: Rs 500 crore land acquisition, work to begin soon

indore-manmad rail line
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.