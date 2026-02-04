Manmad–Indore rail line: Rs 500 crore land acquisition, work to begin soon

Committee chief Manoj Marathe, based on information received from the railway division, stated that this amount has currently been proposed in the budget. The complete and final status of the project will only become clear after the budget is passed by the Rajya Sabha and the Railway's Pink Book is released. He added that once the Pink Book is published, information will be available regarding the specific areas for land acquisition, the amount sanctioned for each section, and the phase and timeline for the commencement of work.