Manmad–Indore rail line: Rs 500 crore land acquisition, work to begin soon

Patrika File Image
Indore-Manmad Rail Line: A significant update has emerged regarding the much-anticipated Manmad-Indore new rail line project in Madhya Pradesh. A provision of approximately ₹500 crore has been made in the budget for the land acquisition process under the new rail line project.
This indicates that the long-awaited Manmad-Indore railway project is now moving forward. The Manmad-Indore Railway Sangharsh Samiti has welcomed this decision and demanded the commencement of work at the earliest. This project is expected to be instrumental in transforming the lives of millions of people in Malwa, Nimar, and Khandesh in Maharashtra.
Committee chief Manoj Marathe, based on information received from the railway division, stated that this amount has currently been proposed in the budget. The complete and final status of the project will only become clear after the budget is passed by the Rajya Sabha and the Railway's Pink Book is released. He added that once the Pink Book is published, information will be available regarding the specific areas for land acquisition, the amount sanctioned for each section, and the phase and timeline for the commencement of work.
Marathe stated that the budget provision for land acquisition is a clear indication that the Manmad-Indore rail project is no longer just an announcement but preparations are underway to bring it to fruition. This railway line will facilitate travel between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will give new impetus to freight transport, industry, trade, and employment. People from the Nimar, Malwa, and Khandesh regions, in particular, will directly benefit from this project.
Big NewsView All
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Trending