12 May 2026,

Tuesday

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Indore

Hot Winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan Drive Up Temperatures; Indore Braces for Severe Heatwave

Indore Weather: The maximum temperature in Indore was recorded at 43.2°C, making it the third hottest city in the state. The Meteorological Department has indicated that temperatures here are likely to reach the 44°C mark.

2 min read

Indore

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Patrika Desk

May 12, 2026

Indore Weather

Hot winds arriving from Gujarat and Rajasthan have driven up the mercury in Indore. (Photo Source: Patrika)

Indore Weather: Residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, are struggling under the scorching sun. On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 43.2°C, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7°C. This made Indore the third hottest city in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan and Gujarat are creating these conditions in the Malwa region. If this trend continues, temperatures could climb to 44°C.

The intense heat was felt from early Monday morning, with clouds increasing the humidity and making the air feel stifling. There was no relief from the heat until late evening. In the afternoon, north-northwestern winds blew at speeds of 34 km/h, while humidity levels stood at 22%.

Former meteorologist Dr Ajay Shukla explained that for the past 15 days, eastern districts of the state have experienced rain and storm-like conditions, preventing significant temperature rises there. However, hot winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan are entering Malwa and neighbouring districts directly, causing maximum temperatures to surge through April and into May.

A Recurring Pattern: Fifth Time in a Decade

This is the fifth time in the last ten years that temperatures have hit 43.2°C or higher. Previous instances include:

  • 2016: 44.5°C
  • 2018: 43.2°C
  • 2022: 43.4°C
  • 2024: 44.5°C

Current Meteorological Conditions

  • A Western Disturbance is moving forward as a trough.
  • A cyclonic system is active over western Rajasthan and its surrounding areas.
  • A cyclonic system has formed over western and south-western MP.
  • A trough extends from MP through Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to West Bengal.
YearMaximum (°C)Minimum (°C)
201644.519.9
201742.819.6
201843.222.6
201942.521.2
202042.422.5
202140.621.0
202243.423.0
202342.718.9
202444.521.4
202542.017.2

State Weather Outlook: Last 24 Hours

After several days of storms and rain, the state is now in the grip of a severe heatwave. On Monday, Ratlam recorded a temperature of 45°C.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Tuesday across six districts, including Ujjain, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Ratlam, and Jhabua. According to the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, the impact of hot winds will persist over the Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions for the next four days. Temperatures in these regions could reach between 44°C and 45°C, with Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur expected to be the worst affected.

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Published on:

12 May 2026 09:42 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Hot Winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan Drive Up Temperatures; Indore Braces for Severe Heatwave

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