Hot Winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan Drive Up Temperatures; Indore Braces for Severe Heatwave

Indore Weather: Residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, are struggling under the scorching sun. On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 43.2°C, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7°C. This made Indore the third hottest city in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan and Gujarat are creating these conditions in the Malwa region. If this trend continues, temperatures could climb to 44°C.