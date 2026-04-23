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Madhya Pradesh to Expedite Rs 10,000 Crore Metro Project to Ease Inter-City Travel

Simhastha 2028: The project will gather momentum towards ground implementation. This is expected to bring a major change in travel and connectivity between Indore and Ujjain.

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Indore

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Patrika Desk

Apr 23, 2026

10000 Crore Project Set for Completion Before Simhastha 2028 mp news

MP NEWS: The proposed Metro project between Indore and Ujjain has entered a critical phase. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the management, though significant revisions are anticipated before final approval. Engineers are currently conducting an intensive review, specifically focusing on station locations and underground sections.

Potential Revisions to Stations and Routes

While the initial DPR suggested 11 stations, changes are expected based on projected passenger numbers, traffic flow, and land availability. A proposal to move sections of the Metro underground within Ujjain city has been added, which may alter the final station count. Once the reviewed DPR is approved, the project will move towards ground implementation, significantly enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

Proposed Route: Lavkush Square to Ujjain Station

The planned route commences at Lavkush Square in Indore and terminates at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Key proposed stops include:

  • Bhaurasla
  • Baroli
  • Ninora
  • Triveni Ghat
  • Nanakheda
  • ISBT

The final connectivity map for these areas remains subject to the results of the ongoing engineering review.

From Feasibility to Fine-Tuning

The DMRC was commissioned to conduct a feasibility survey followed by the DPR. After the survey confirmed sufficient ridership potential, the engineering team began a granular analysis of the report to ensure the project remains practical and cost-balanced.

₹10,000 Crore Investment Targeted for Completion Before Simhastha

The project, estimated to cost approximately ₹10,000 crore, is aimed for completion before the Simhastha 2028 festival. Rapid decision-making is expected to meet this strict timeline.

About Simhastha 2028

The Simhastha Mahakumbh is held every 12 years in the holy city of Ujjain. The next event is scheduled to run for two months, from 27 March 2028 to 27 May 2028. Authorities anticipate a turnout of over 14 crore devotees during the festival.

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Published on:

23 Apr 2026 10:56 am

News / State / Madhya Pradesh to Expedite Rs 10,000 Crore Metro Project to Ease Inter-City Travel

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