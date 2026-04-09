Notice to owners of vehicles with 'BH number', action will be taken

It is noteworthy that the BH series number was introduced for the convenience of people who have to change states frequently due to their jobs. In this system, vehicle registration is done online, and tax is paid every two years instead of a one-time payment. The biggest feature is that the vehicle does not have a state code, eliminating the need for re-registration when moving to another state. Now, the department's gaze has turned stern towards those who are misusing this facility.