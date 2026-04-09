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Indore

Notice to owners of vehicles with 'BH number', action will be taken

MP News: The BH series number was introduced for the convenience of people who have to change states frequently due to their jobs.

2 min read

Indore

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

BH numbers Vehicle

MP News: The Transport Department is now taking a strict stance on vehicles with Bharat (BH) series numbers. Preparations are underway to send notices to vehicle owners who do not pay their taxes on time. Along with this, a plan has been made to deploy flying squads of the RTO on the roads to inspect such vehicles on the spot and take action. In fact, the number of BH series vehicles is rapidly increasing in Indore and across Madhya Pradesh.

According to statistics, over 7,000 vehicles are registered in this series in Indore and around 70,000 in the state. However, a large number of these vehicle owners have not paid their taxes within the stipulated time.

Department's Stern Gaze

It is noteworthy that the BH series number was introduced for the convenience of people who have to change states frequently due to their jobs. In this system, vehicle registration is done online, and tax is paid every two years instead of a one-time payment. The biggest feature is that the vehicle does not have a state code, eliminating the need for re-registration when moving to another state. Now, the department's gaze has turned stern towards those who are misusing this facility.

Tax to be Paid in Two Years

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, the rule is clear that the tax for every vehicle registered under the BH series must be paid every two years. Despite the department sending information via messages, many people are being negligent. Now, in such cases, strict action will be taken by issuing notices. If the tax is still not paid, a daily fine of ₹100 will be imposed during road checking. If necessary, the vehicle will also be seized.

What is a BH Vehicle Number Plate?

The BH (BH – Bharat) series number plate is an all-India vehicle registration system launched by the Central Government in August 2021. This facility is for those individuals whose transfers occur from one state to another, so that they do not have to pay for new vehicle registration and road tax every time.

Key Points of BH Number Plate

- It is valid across the country, and re-registration is not required when changing states.

- Its format is YY BH #### XX (e.g., 22BH9999AA). Here, 22 signifies registration in the year 2022.
- It is for defence personnel, central/state government employees, and employees of private companies whose offices are in more than 5 states.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 02:52 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Notice to owners of vehicles with 'BH number', action will be taken

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