Indore-Khandwa 4-Lane Road: Faster Travel, Big Boost for Malwa-Nimar

The Indore-Balwada four-lane is not just a road project; it is poised to become the economic and religious lifeline of Malwa-Nimar. With just three hurdles remaining, this corridor will give a new direction to the pace of development. This project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwada is being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited. The project is utilising the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) technology, which is being employed in select projects. Along with the four-lane road, the work on tunnels, ghat improvements, and large bridges is progressing rapidly. However, three critical points are still acting as brakes on the project's speed.