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Indore

Indore-Khandwa 4-Lane Road: Faster Travel, Big Boost for Malwa-Nimar

Indore-Khandwa Highway: The Indore-Balwada four-lane is not just a road project, but is set to become the economic and religious lifeline of Malwa-Nimar.

2 min read

Indore

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Patrika Desk

Apr 08, 2026

Indore–Khandwa Highway (Representative Photo) — Photo Source: Patrika

Indore-Khandwa Highway: The NH-347 BG High-Speed Corridor, set to provide a new dimension to connectivity from Indore to Nimar (Khandwa) and further to Maharashtra and South India, is in its final stages. The construction of the 33.4 km long four-lane road from Tejaji Nagar to Balwada is 86-87 per cent complete, with a target to open it by December 2026. Upon completion of the project, the journey time of 2 to 2.5 hours will be reduced to just 1 hour, offering relief to travellers from traffic jams and dangerous ghat turns.

New Momentum for Connectivity

The Indore-Balwada four-lane is not just a road project; it is poised to become the economic and religious lifeline of Malwa-Nimar. With just three hurdles remaining, this corridor will give a new direction to the pace of development. This project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwada is being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited. The project is utilising the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) technology, which is being employed in select projects. Along with the four-lane road, the work on tunnels, ghat improvements, and large bridges is progressing rapidly. However, three critical points are still acting as brakes on the project's speed.

6 km of Dense Forest, Cutting Through High Mountains

The journey from Indore to Balwada is set to be an adventurous experience for travellers in the coming days. Approximately 6 km of the road will pass through dense forest, allowing passengers to enjoy the thrilling natural scenery during their journey. In some sections, paths have been carved out by cutting through mountains 30 to 50 meters high.

Construction of 24 Bridges and One ROB

A total of 24 bridges have been constructed as part of the project. This includes two large viaducts, 500 meters and 250 meters long, in the Simrol area, connecting two mountains. A prominent 150-meter bridge has been built in Chorhal. Additionally, a 1.8 km long Road Over Bridge (ROB) is being constructed over the railway line in Balwada.

Journey Halved, Relief from Traffic Jams

Currently, the 35 km journey between Indore and Balwada takes two to two-and-a-half hours. According to experts associated with the project, after the road construction, it will take approximately one hour to reach Balwada from Indore. The elimination of dangerous road bends will also reduce the distance by about 2.5 km.

Boost for Faith and Tourism…

  • The corridor will facilitate travel between the Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas.
  • Traffic management during large events like Simhastha will be easier.
  • Trade in the Nimar region will gain momentum.
  • The journey will transform into a spiritual experience with paintings of the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and religious sites on the tunnel walls.

This important project features 3 tunnels and the construction of one bridge. Over 85 percent of the project work is nearing completion, and it is expected that the work will be completed as per the target by December 2026. Some work remains, and its pace is also being increased. – Nageshwar Rao, Project Manager, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure

Project Highlights

Length - 33.4 km
Completion - 85% work completed
Target - December 2026
Time Saving - 2.5 hours currently, 1 hour after construction
Construction - 24 bridges + 1.8 km long ROB

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Published on:

08 Apr 2026 12:13 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore-Khandwa 4-Lane Road: Faster Travel, Big Boost for Malwa-Nimar

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