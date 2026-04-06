Hidden Camera Found in Indore Showroom Washroom; Cleaner Recorded Daily

Yadav further informed that the accused was hired as a cleaning staff member only about a month ago. Interrogation revealed that he had installed the suspicious device just two days before it was discovered. Two videos have been recovered from his phone. Currently, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 77 and 79 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain his motive, the possibility of data leakage, and whether anyone else was involved in this incident.