Hidden Camera Found in Indore Showroom Washroom; Cleaner Recorded Daily

Hidden camera found in showroom washroom in Indore (Photo Source: Patrika)
Hidden Camera: A shocking incident has come to light from Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh. A stir was created after a hidden camera was found in the public bathroom of a private complex located at Jajirwala Square. Even more shocking was the fact that the complex's own cleaning staff installed this spy camera. The accused has been arrested. Some objectionable videos from the bathroom have also reportedly been found on his mobile phone.
It is being reported that the cleaning staff member, who hid a spy camera in the common bathroom to record videos of the complex's female employees and other women using the bathroom, saved the videos he deemed appropriate on his mobile. The suspicious videos recovered from the phone exposed the accused's crime. The incident has caused a stir in the complex, as it houses several big showrooms and offices, frequented by many high-profile individuals daily. The police have arrested the accused and taken the case for investigation.
It is reported that the complex management discovered and seized the hidden camera in the bathroom on April 3rd. The management initiated an internal investigation and began questioning all employees. Suspicion fell on a cleaning staff member named Shubham, and his mobile phone was checked, revealing several videos. The showroom was thrown into a frenzy once the person who installed the hidden camera in the bathroom was caught. Following this, the showroom management filed a complaint at the Tukoganj police station.
Police interrogation revealed that the cleaning staff member, Shubham, would stealthily install the spy camera while cleaning the bathroom every morning. He would then remove the camera before the showroom closed for the day and copy the data onto his phone at home. As the spy camera had limited memory, he would copy the data almost daily. Based on the complaint and evidence provided by the showroom management, the Tukoganj police station arrested the accused cleaning staff member, Shubham. The matter is currently under investigation.
Regarding the incident, Jitendra Yadav, the in-charge of Tukoganj Police Station, stated that the accused has been arrested. He has reportedly confessed to installing the device in the washroom. Based on his statement, the police have seized the mobile phone and the device used in the crime and sent them for forensic examination.
Yadav further informed that the accused was hired as a cleaning staff member only about a month ago. Interrogation revealed that he had installed the suspicious device just two days before it was discovered. Two videos have been recovered from his phone. Currently, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 77 and 79 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain his motive, the possibility of data leakage, and whether anyone else was involved in this incident.
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