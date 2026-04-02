War's Impact: Factories Shut Down, Prices to Rise in MP

The industry is reeling from the side effects of the war (Iran War Impact), and the impact of inflation will be clearly visible in the coming days. According to the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), the gas shortage and petrochemical scarcity are affecting industries. Experts state that gas is extensively used in glass manufacturing. Due to the gas shortage, it has to be purchased on the black market, leading to increased glass prices. Glass is an essential component in home construction.