Indore Water Crisis: Taps to Remain Off in 60 Areas, Lakhs Affected

Indore Water Crisis: Even as the issue of 35 deaths in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city had not yet subsided, the water crisis in the city has now troubled lakhs of residents. The water crisis will persist on Saturday, as it did on Friday. Pumps that were shut down on the morning of February 20, for the replacement of a 1200 mm main pipeline in Jalud under the third phase of the Narmada project, solar plant works, and repair of a 1100 mm leakage at Rajiv Gandhi Square, will not be reopened today for large parts of the city. This will affect approximately lakhs of people.