Indore Water Crisis: Taps to Remain Off in 60 Areas, Lakhs Affected

Taps to Remain Dry in 60 Areas of Indore Today (Photo Source: Patrika)
Indore Water Crisis: Even as the issue of 35 deaths in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city had not yet subsided, the water crisis in the city has now troubled lakhs of residents. The water crisis will persist on Saturday, as it did on Friday. Pumps that were shut down on the morning of February 20, for the replacement of a 1200 mm main pipeline in Jalud under the third phase of the Narmada project, solar plant works, and repair of a 1100 mm leakage at Rajiv Gandhi Square, will not be reopened today for large parts of the city. This will affect approximately lakhs of people.
Due to the Narmada third phase pumps remaining shut, water supply from 60 tanks will be halted on Saturday, February 21. Consequently, residents of the affected areas will face a severe water shortage.
- Major Schemes: Scheme 54, Scheme 59, Scheme 71, Scheme 74, Scheme 78 (Slice 1 & 2), Scheme 94, Scheme 113, Scheme 114 (Part 1 & 2), and Scheme 136.
- Central and North Indore: MIG, Tukoganj, Yeshwant Club, MYH, PWD, CP Shekhar Nagar, Pagnis Paga, Gadi Adda, Sneh Nagar, Khativala, and Cotton Adda.
- East Indore and Vijayanagar: Khajrana, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sukhaliya, Veena Nagar, Lavkush Vihar, Barfani Dham, Bajrang Nagar, Nanda Nagar (New, Old, and Road No. 13), and Janata Quarter.
- South and West Indore: Bilawali, Bhawarkua, Reti Mandi, Suryadev Nagar, Hawa Bangla, Vidur Nagar, Greater Vaishali, Pragati Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Ambikapuri, Nageen Nagar, and Mitrabandhu Nagar.
- Other Affected Colonies: Musakhedi, Tuti Press, Shiv Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Ambedkar Nagar, Sai Kripa, Loha Mandi, Rajiv Awas Vihar, Bhagirathpura, Eent Bhatta, Urdu School, and Maa Vihar.
