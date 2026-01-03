Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: Applications open for 34 posts, exam on June 7, registration deadline April 12

Recruitment announced for Medical Officer posts (Photo Source: Patrika)
Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), based in Indore, has released the notification for the Homoeopathy Medical Officer Examination 2025. Through this recruitment drive, 34 vacant posts of Homoeopathy doctors will be filled in government hospitals across the state. The commission has also announced the application schedule for the examination.
Candidates can apply online from March 13. The last date for registration has been set as April 12. After this, there will be an opportunity to apply with a late fee. According to the commission, the examination will be held offline on June 7. Examination centres will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur for this. Admit cards will be issued to candidates from May 28.
Out of the total 34 posts, 11 are reserved for the General category, 5 for Scheduled Castes, 6 for Scheduled Tribes, 9 for Other Backwards Classes, and 3 for the EWS category. Applications can be submitted under the normal process from March 13 to April 12. After this, an additional fee of ₹3,000 will have to be paid for applications submitted between April 13 and April 19. Candidates applying from April 20 to May 13 will have to pay a late fee of ₹25,000.
During the application process, candidates will have to upload documents related to their educational qualifications online, such as 10th and 12th mark sheets, graduation and PG certificates, caste certificates, domicile certificates, and income certificates. Negative marking will be applicable in the examination. One mark will be deducted for every four incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted offline, and observers will also be deployed at the examination centres.
