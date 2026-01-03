3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: Applications open for 34 posts, exam on June 7, registration deadline April 12

Homoeopathy Medical Officer Examination on June 7, recruitment for 34 posts, last date for registration is April 12, online applications can be submitted from March 13.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Homeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment

Recruitment announced for Medical Officer posts (Photo Source: Patrika)

Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), based in Indore, has released the notification for the Homoeopathy Medical Officer Examination 2025. Through this recruitment drive, 34 vacant posts of Homoeopathy doctors will be filled in government hospitals across the state. The commission has also announced the application schedule for the examination.

Candidates can apply online from March 13. The last date for registration has been set as April 12. After this, there will be an opportunity to apply with a late fee. According to the commission, the examination will be held offline on June 7. Examination centres will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur for this. Admit cards will be issued to candidates from May 28.

Important Points to Note

Out of the total 34 posts, 11 are reserved for the General category, 5 for Scheduled Castes, 6 for Scheduled Tribes, 9 for Other Backwards Classes, and 3 for the EWS category. Applications can be submitted under the normal process from March 13 to April 12. After this, an additional fee of ₹3,000 will have to be paid for applications submitted between April 13 and April 19. Candidates applying from April 20 to May 13 will have to pay a late fee of ₹25,000.

Document Upload and Exam Pattern

During the application process, candidates will have to upload documents related to their educational qualifications online, such as 10th and 12th mark sheets, graduation and PG certificates, caste certificates, domicile certificates, and income certificates. Negative marking will be applicable in the examination. One mark will be deducted for every four incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted offline, and observers will also be deployed at the examination centres.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 11:20 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: Applications open for 34 posts, exam on June 7, registration deadline April 12

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Bhagirathpura dirty water deaths 311 app complaints Indore News
Indore

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Bumper Recruitment in the New Year, End of Wait for Government Jobs

MPPSC Assistant professor Recruitment
Indore

Indore: Death toll reaches 13 in contaminated water crisis; High Court takes strict view

Indore contaminated water case: Mother who lost her six-month-old baby cannot stop crying (Photo: Patrika)
Indore

New Year Party: Pubs and Bars to Close at Midnight, 16 Teams to Maintain Vigil

New Year Party
Indore

India’s cleanest city: More than 50 fall ill, several in ICU after drinking contaminated water

Indore News
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.