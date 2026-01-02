Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Bhagirathpura Deaths: The water supply system in Indore city is continuously under scrutiny. The 14 deaths caused by contaminated water have shaken the entire state. After the Bhagirathpura incident, it is now clear that the problem is not limited to just one area. Complaints registered on the Municipal Corporation's Mayor Helpline Indore 311 App indicate that contaminated and black water is being supplied through taps in many parts of the city.
A large number of complaints registered on the app on Thursday were related to dirty water. According to Municipal Corporation sources, approximately 50 per cent of the total complaints registered on Thursday were regarding contaminated water. Following this, complaints related to drainage jams and non-functional streetlights were the most frequent. Notably, residents of posh colonies are also now being forced to complain about dirty water. (Indore News)
According to the 311 App records, around 100 complaints were registered between the afternoon of December 30 and 31, with approximately 60 per cent of these related to contaminated water and drainage chokes. People have also uploaded photos of black and foul-smelling water coming from their taps onto the app. Several complaints were registered from Bhagirathpura again today. Additionally, complaints of contaminated water have emerged from various areas, including Padmalaya Colony, Gulab Bagh Colony, Suraj Nagar, Scheme-54, Veena Nagar, Khativala Tank, Sector-2 Sanwer Road Industrial Area, SulyaKhedi, and Bicholi Mardana.
The name of Yogesh Joshi, an Assistant Engineer from PHE who was suspended in the Bhagirathpura case, is still appearing on the 311 App as the responsible officer. In the complaint filed by Shraddha Kushwah, a resident of Bhagirathpura, the corrective work was also shown as assigned to him. The failure to update the information of officials raises questions about the resolution of complaints.
Among the complainants are Mukesh Bagdi from Geetabhawan-Lalaram Nagar, Ritesh Yadav from Kathi Mohalla, Jagmohan Pal from Rishi Nagar, Prince Chauhan from Vidur Nagar, Sandeep Jatale from Sudama Nagar Sector-A, Akshay Singh from Shri Krishna Nagar Airport Road, Ashok Gangrade from Geeta Nagar Extension, Madhuri Patil from Nanda Nagar, Raj Rathore from VIP Road, Ravi Kashyap from Rajaram Nagar, Vikram Pal from Ashok Nagar, Sunil Singh from Kushwah Nagar, Imran Khan from Samrat Nagar Khajrana, and Rajkumari from Nandbag. All of them registered their complaints with photos, but no resolution has been provided yet.
