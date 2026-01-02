2 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Indore News: The water crisis in Indore has taken a serious turn. Black, foul-smelling water is coming from the taps, with hundreds of complaints on the 311 app, yet responsibility still lies with a suspended officer.

2 min read
Google source verification

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

Bhagirathpura dirty water deaths 311 app complaints Indore News

Bhagirathpura Deaths: The water supply system in Indore city is continuously under scrutiny. The 14 deaths caused by contaminated water have shaken the entire state. After the Bhagirathpura incident, it is now clear that the problem is not limited to just one area. Complaints registered on the Municipal Corporation's Mayor Helpline Indore 311 App indicate that contaminated and black water is being supplied through taps in many parts of the city.

A large number of complaints registered on the app on Thursday were related to dirty water. According to Municipal Corporation sources, approximately 50 per cent of the total complaints registered on Thursday were regarding contaminated water. Following this, complaints related to drainage jams and non-functional streetlights were the most frequent. Notably, residents of posh colonies are also now being forced to complain about dirty water. (Indore News)

Over 100 complaints on December 30-31

According to the 311 App records, around 100 complaints were registered between the afternoon of December 30 and 31, with approximately 60 per cent of these related to contaminated water and drainage chokes. People have also uploaded photos of black and foul-smelling water coming from their taps onto the app. Several complaints were registered from Bhagirathpura again today. Additionally, complaints of contaminated water have emerged from various areas, including Padmalaya Colony, Gulab Bagh Colony, Suraj Nagar, Scheme-54, Veena Nagar, Khativala Tank, Sector-2 Sanwer Road Industrial Area, SulyaKhedi, and Bicholi Mardana.

Complaints assigned to suspended officer

The name of Yogesh Joshi, an Assistant Engineer from PHE who was suspended in the Bhagirathpura case, is still appearing on the 311 App as the responsible officer. In the complaint filed by Shraddha Kushwah, a resident of Bhagirathpura, the corrective work was also shown as assigned to him. The failure to update the information of officials raises questions about the resolution of complaints.

Complaints with names and addresses, resolution pending

Among the complainants are Mukesh Bagdi from Geetabhawan-Lalaram Nagar, Ritesh Yadav from Kathi Mohalla, Jagmohan Pal from Rishi Nagar, Prince Chauhan from Vidur Nagar, Sandeep Jatale from Sudama Nagar Sector-A, Akshay Singh from Shri Krishna Nagar Airport Road, Ashok Gangrade from Geeta Nagar Extension, Madhuri Patil from Nanda Nagar, Raj Rathore from VIP Road, Ravi Kashyap from Rajaram Nagar, Vikram Pal from Ashok Nagar, Sunil Singh from Kushwah Nagar, Imran Khan from Samrat Nagar Khajrana, and Rajkumari from Nandbag. All of them registered their complaints with photos, but no resolution has been provided yet.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 10:09 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Bumper Recruitment in the New Year, End of Wait for Government Jobs

MPPSC Assistant professor Recruitment
Indore

Indore: Death toll reaches 13 in contaminated water crisis; High Court takes strict view

Indore contaminated water case: Mother who lost her six-month-old baby cannot stop crying (Photo: Patrika)
Indore

New Year Party: Pubs and Bars to Close at Midnight, 16 Teams to Maintain Vigil

New Year Party
Indore

India’s cleanest city: More than 50 fall ill, several in ICU after drinking contaminated water

Indore News
National News

AI job loss leads to ‘Bunty-Babli’ style crime, 18-year-old graphic designer and NEET student girlfriend arrested

MP News Indore Crime
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.