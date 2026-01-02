Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Bhagirathpura Deaths: The water supply system in Indore city is continuously under scrutiny. The 14 deaths caused by contaminated water have shaken the entire state. After the Bhagirathpura incident, it is now clear that the problem is not limited to just one area. Complaints registered on the Municipal Corporation's Mayor Helpline Indore 311 App indicate that contaminated and black water is being supplied through taps in many parts of the city.