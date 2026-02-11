MP to Get 4-Lane Road, Land Acquired from 20 Villages Across 2 Tehsils

Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane: The land acquisition process for the Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane road project is progressing rapidly. Under the project, land from a total of 20 villages across various tehsils is being acquired, and affected farmers and landowners will be compensated. A total compensation amount of ₹626 crore, 49 lakh, 76 thousand, 436 has been approved for the land acquired for the project. A total of 662 affected account holders/families associated with this project will benefit from it.