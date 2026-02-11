11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Indore

MP to Get 4-Lane Road, Land Acquired from 20 Villages Across 2 Tehsils

Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane: The Collector has also commenced the distribution of compensation. Under the project, 20 villages from Hatod and Sanwer tehsils are included.

less than 1 minute read

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane: The land acquisition process for the Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane road project is progressing rapidly. Under the project, land from a total of 20 villages across various tehsils is being acquired, and affected farmers and landowners will be compensated. A total compensation amount of ₹626 crore, 49 lakh, 76 thousand, 436 has been approved for the land acquired for the project. A total of 662 affected account holders/families associated with this project will benefit from it.

These Villages Will Be Included

According to Collector Shivam Verma, the process of compensation distribution has also commenced. Under the project, 20 villages from the Hatod and Sanwer tehsils are included. These primarily include Budhaniya, Hatod, Sagwal, Kankariya Bodia, Jambudi Sarvar, Jinda Kheda, Ratan Khedi, Bibi Khedi, Pipliya Kayasth, Hariy Khedi, Khatediya, Rangkaradiya, Kachhaliya, Balghara, Potlod, Tumni, Magarkhedi, Chittoda, Ballariya, and Ralamandal villages.

Religious Tourism Will Increase, Tourism Will Grow

The development of the Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4 Lane road will boost religious tourism between Indore and Ujjain. Service roads, underpasses, and ducts will be constructed on both sides of this road. The construction of this road will also bring commercial and industrial benefits.

Also Know This

Length and Cost: Approximately 48.10 km long with an estimated cost of ₹2,935 crore.
Travel Time: Only 30 minutes instead of the current 1-1.5 hours.
Connectivity: Direct access from Indore Airport to Mahakal Temple (Ujjain).
Structure: Access-controlled four lanes, service lanes on both sides, 34 underpasses, 2 flyovers, 1 ROB.
Benefits: Significant for Simhastha 2028, connectivity to Pithampur industrial area, local employment opportunities.

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 03:54 pm

