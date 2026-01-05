Indore Gripped by Cold Wave; Biting Cold Expected for Next Three Days, Flights Delayed

Flights from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were delayed for the second consecutive day due to weather conditions. While 41 flights were affected on Saturday, 35 flights on Sunday arrived or departed between one to four hours late. Aircraft operations were hampered by a drop in visibility to 100 metres at the airport. The first flight, arriving from Ahmedabad, landed at 9:21 AM, followed by the Pune flight at 9:30 AM. Passengers had to wait at the airport as flights were delayed from morning until afternoon. A total of 17 inbound flights and 18 outbound flights to Indore were delayed throughout the day.