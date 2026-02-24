Indore: First Government Hospital Opens Obesity Clinic, Treatment Will Be Free

An obesity clinic opened in a government hospital (Photo Source – Patrika).
Obesity Clinic: A bariatric (obesity) and metabolic clinic was launched on Monday at the Government MY Hospital in Indore. This is the first such facility in the government sector in the state, which will now free patients with obesity from relying on private hospitals for treatment.
Inaugurating the clinic, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade said that obesity is rapidly becoming a serious social problem. It is leading to an increase in diabetes, high blood pressure, and other diseases. Changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits are major reasons for this. Eligible patients will be treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. While the cost of this surgery in private hospitals ranges from ₹4 to ₹5 lakh, this facility will now be available for free at MY Hospital. The clinic will provide examination, counselling, and, if necessary, surgery for patients all in one place.
According to 30-year-old Gul Afshan, a resident of Khajrana in the city, her weight decreased from 120 kg to 97 kg in a month and a half after surgery. This provided relief from diabetes, and she now feels healthier than before. Similarly, Sushma Bhilware stated that her weight has decreased from 103 kg to 70 kg, resulting in improved blood pressure and other issues.
