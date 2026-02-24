Indore: First Government Hospital Opens Obesity Clinic, Treatment Will Be Free

Inaugurating the clinic, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade said that obesity is rapidly becoming a serious social problem. It is leading to an increase in diabetes, high blood pressure, and other diseases. Changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits are major reasons for this. Eligible patients will be treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. While the cost of this surgery in private hospitals ranges from ₹4 to ₹5 lakh, this facility will now be available for free at MY Hospital. The clinic will provide examination, counselling, and, if necessary, surgery for patients all in one place.