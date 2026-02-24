24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Indore: First Government Hospital Opens Obesity Clinic, Treatment Will Be Free

MY Hospital has launched the first Bariatric and Metabolic Clinic in the government sector. Under the Ayushman Yojana, obesity surgery will be free, which will reduce the dependency of patients on private hospitals.

less than 1 minute read

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Obesity Clinic

An obesity clinic opened in a government hospital (Photo Source – Patrika).

Obesity Clinic: A bariatric (obesity) and metabolic clinic was launched on Monday at the Government MY Hospital in Indore. This is the first such facility in the government sector in the state, which will now free patients with obesity from relying on private hospitals for treatment.

Inaugurating the clinic, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade said that obesity is rapidly becoming a serious social problem. It is leading to an increase in diabetes, high blood pressure, and other diseases. Changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits are major reasons for this. Eligible patients will be treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. While the cost of this surgery in private hospitals ranges from ₹4 to ₹5 lakh, this facility will now be available for free at MY Hospital. The clinic will provide examination, counselling, and, if necessary, surgery for patients all in one place.

Great Relief for People

According to 30-year-old Gul Afshan, a resident of Khajrana in the city, her weight decreased from 120 kg to 97 kg in a month and a half after surgery. This provided relief from diabetes, and she now feels healthier than before. Similarly, Sushma Bhilware stated that her weight has decreased from 103 kg to 70 kg, resulting in improved blood pressure and other issues.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 11:41 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore: First Government Hospital Opens Obesity Clinic, Treatment Will Be Free

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Indore Water Crisis: Taps to Remain Off in 60 Areas, Lakhs Affected

Indore Water Crisis
Indore

MP to Get 4-Lane Road, Land Acquired from 20 Villages Across 2 Tehsils

Indore

Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

Indore News
Indore

Manmad–Indore rail line: Rs 500 crore land acquisition, work to begin soon

indore-manmad rail line
Indore

Indore Gripped by Cold Wave; Biting Cold Expected for Next Three Days, Flights Delayed

MP weather record breaking winter
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.