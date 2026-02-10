Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

It is being reported that Hemant Brahmanshi had taken a loan from the Bank of Maharashtra, which he was unable to repay on time. The matter subsequently went to court, which ordered the attachment of Hemant's house to recover the amount. As per the court's order, the recovery team reached his house on Monday. When the bank employee and the bank's lawyer arrived to begin the process of sealing the house, Hemant Brahmanshi requested them for one day's extension to deposit the outstanding loan amount.