10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Indore

Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

Indore News: The house owner, a bank employee, shot himself dead in front of the team that had arrived to seize his property in Vijay Nagar. Family members said, "He was under stress due to the action."

2 min read

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

Indore News

Distressed over property seizure, man shoots himself (Photo Source: Patrika Input)

Indore News: A tragic incident in the Vijay Nagar police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city caused a stir in the entire locality on Monday evening. A team from the bank had arrived to attach a house in the area on court orders. The house that the seizure team was to attach belonged to a bank employee. However, before the team could begin the attachment process, the bank employee shot himself with his licensed gun. Hemant Brahmanshi, 51, a resident of Scheme Number 74-C, committed suicide by shooting himself.

It is being reported that Hemant Brahmanshi had taken a loan from the Bank of Maharashtra, which he was unable to repay on time. The matter subsequently went to court, which ordered the attachment of Hemant's house to recover the amount. As per the court's order, the recovery team reached his house on Monday. When the bank employee and the bank's lawyer arrived to begin the process of sealing the house, Hemant Brahmanshi requested them for one day's extension to deposit the outstanding loan amount.

Family Was Under Stress Due to Attachment Proceedings

According to neighbours, the family was already under considerable mental stress due to the attachment proceedings. Furthermore, when the bank team refused to grant an extension, all their hopes were dashed. He was heard saying outside, "Everything is ruined... a lifetime of hard work is destroyed...". In the meantime, he went inside the house and shot himself with his licensed gun. It is noteworthy that Hemant, who committed suicide, was also employed at the Indore Premier Co-operative Bank.

Family Rushed Him to Hospital

Upon hearing the gunshot, his family and some neighbours rushed into the room where Hemant Brahmanshi was found critically injured. With the help of others, he was immediately taken to a hospital located about 200 metres from his house, but doctors declared him dead after examination. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Vijay Nagar police and the FSL team reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem, initiating an investigation into the matter.

Police Investigating the Case

Regarding the incident, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel stated that, prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. The Bank of Maharashtra team had arrived to carry out the attachment proceedings as per the court's orders. Statements taken from the deceased's elder son and local residents revealed that Hemant Brahmanshi had been under a lot of stress and frustration for some time. However, the exact reasons will only be revealed after the investigation is complete.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 12:21 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

Big News

View All

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Manmad–Indore rail line: Rs 500 crore land acquisition, work to begin soon

indore-manmad rail line
Indore

Indore Gripped by Cold Wave; Biting Cold Expected for Next Three Days, Flights Delayed

MP weather record breaking winter
Indore

Homoeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment: Applications open for 34 posts, exam on June 7, registration deadline April 12

Homeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment
Indore

Indore's 'Cleanest City' Reality: Dirty Water Plagues Colonies Amidst Flood of Complaints

Bhagirathpura dirty water deaths 311 app complaints Indore News
Indore

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Bumper Recruitment in the New Year, End of Wait for Government Jobs

MPPSC Assistant professor Recruitment
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.