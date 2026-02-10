Indore: Man Shoots Himself Dead in Front of Enforcement Team During Property Seizure

Distressed over property seizure, man shoots himself (Photo Source: Patrika Input)
Indore News: A tragic incident in the Vijay Nagar police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city caused a stir in the entire locality on Monday evening. A team from the bank had arrived to attach a house in the area on court orders. The house that the seizure team was to attach belonged to a bank employee. However, before the team could begin the attachment process, the bank employee shot himself with his licensed gun. Hemant Brahmanshi, 51, a resident of Scheme Number 74-C, committed suicide by shooting himself.
It is being reported that Hemant Brahmanshi had taken a loan from the Bank of Maharashtra, which he was unable to repay on time. The matter subsequently went to court, which ordered the attachment of Hemant's house to recover the amount. As per the court's order, the recovery team reached his house on Monday. When the bank employee and the bank's lawyer arrived to begin the process of sealing the house, Hemant Brahmanshi requested them for one day's extension to deposit the outstanding loan amount.
According to neighbours, the family was already under considerable mental stress due to the attachment proceedings. Furthermore, when the bank team refused to grant an extension, all their hopes were dashed. He was heard saying outside, "Everything is ruined... a lifetime of hard work is destroyed...". In the meantime, he went inside the house and shot himself with his licensed gun. It is noteworthy that Hemant, who committed suicide, was also employed at the Indore Premier Co-operative Bank.
Upon hearing the gunshot, his family and some neighbours rushed into the room where Hemant Brahmanshi was found critically injured. With the help of others, he was immediately taken to a hospital located about 200 metres from his house, but doctors declared him dead after examination. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Vijay Nagar police and the FSL team reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem, initiating an investigation into the matter.
Regarding the incident, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel stated that, prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. The Bank of Maharashtra team had arrived to carry out the attachment proceedings as per the court's orders. Statements taken from the deceased's elder son and local residents revealed that Hemant Brahmanshi had been under a lot of stress and frustration for some time. However, the exact reasons will only be revealed after the investigation is complete.
Big NewsView All
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Trending