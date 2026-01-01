MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Bumper Recruitment in the New Year, End of Wait for Government Jobs

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has given a significant opportunity to candidates in the final days of the year by releasing the advertisement for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025, along with the State Eligibility Test. The commission has issued this advertisement. A large number of Assistant Professors are being recruited for the second consecutive year. According to the schedule released by the commission, these examinations are proposed to be held on July 12, August 2, and August 30, 2026. Applications will be accepted online from April 17 to May 16.