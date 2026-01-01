MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Bumper Recruitment in the New Year, End of Wait for Government Jobs

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has given a significant opportunity to candidates in the final days of the year by releasing the advertisement for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025, along with the State Eligibility Test. The commission has issued this advertisement. A large number of Assistant Professors are being recruited for the second consecutive year. According to the schedule released by the commission, these examinations are proposed to be held on July 12, August 2, and August 30, 2026. Applications will be accepted online from April 17 to May 16.
A total of 1239 posts across 19 subjects are included in the recruitment. In terms of subject-wise posts, Computer Science has 29, Mathematics has 107, Zoology has 119, Botany has 125, Chemistry has 116, Physics has 120, Sociology has 71, Economics has 72, Political Science has 73, Commerce has 88, Yogic Science has 3, Geology has 10, Law has 17, Psychology has 10, History has 58, Geography has 74, Sanskrit has 34, English has 56, and Hindi has 57. Prior to this, recruitment for over 1900 posts was announced in 2024, while significant appointments were also made in 2022.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment) has also changed the dates for the State Eligibility Test (SET). The SET exam, initially proposed for January, was postponed, and its new date has now been set for March 1. Approximately 1.5 lakh candidates had applied for this examination. It was extended to the last day of the year due to other examinations.
