10 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

Why is the ‘Right to Disconnect’ still a dream in India? This percentage of Indians receive calls and messages even after office hours

The generation gap is also evident in this entire issue. Baby Boomers, meaning those born between 1946 and 1964, still consider post-office contact a sign of importance and trust.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Work Life Balance

Work Life Balance (AI Image-Gemini)

Discussions about the rights of office employees are taking place worldwide, with various countries enacting laws accordingly. The concept of 'Right to Disconnect' is being implemented in several nations. While the world discusses maintaining distance from phones and messages after work hours, i.e., the 'Right to Disconnect,' the situation in India remains unchanged. A recent survey indicates that the circumstances in India are entirely different. Companies acknowledge that boundaries between work and personal life should be defined, but these boundaries are not visible in the daily lives of employees. According to the survey, 9 out of every 10 employees in India receive calls, messages, or emails even after office hours. A survey by the job portal site 'Indeed' revealed that approximately 85% of people reported that their managers contact them during holidays, public holidays, or even when they are sick.

The survey found that 88% of employees regularly remain in contact after office hours. Furthermore, 79% fear that if they do not answer their phone or respond immediately, their promotion could be stalled, or their reputation could be tarnished. This implies that the habit of being 'always available' has now become a compulsion.

Right To Disconnect: A Demand from Gen Z

A generational difference is also evident in this entire issue. Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, still consider post-office contact a sign of importance and trust. In the survey, 88% of Baby Boomers stated that they feel important when they receive calls after work. In contrast, Gen Z has a different perspective. This generation, born between 1997 and 2012, places greater importance on mental health and personal time. Only about half of Gen Z employees appreciate being contacted after office hours. Moreover, 63% clearly stated that if their 'Right to Disconnect' is not respected, they might even consider quitting their job.

Companies are also in a Dilemma

When it comes to companies, they too are in a state of confusion. On one hand, 79% of companies believe that implementing the Right to Disconnect would be a positive step. On the other hand, 66% fear that strict regulations could lead to a decline in productivity. Additionally, approximately 81% of employers feel that if work-life balance is not maintained, valuable talent could be lost. This is why many companies are willing to offer incentives. If employees work after office hours, they are offered additional pay or benefits in return.

