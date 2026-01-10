Why is the ‘Right to Disconnect’ still a dream in India? This percentage of Indians receive calls and messages even after office hours

Discussions about the rights of office employees are taking place worldwide, with various countries enacting laws accordingly. The concept of 'Right to Disconnect' is being implemented in several nations. While the world discusses maintaining distance from phones and messages after work hours, i.e., the 'Right to Disconnect,' the situation in India remains unchanged. A recent survey indicates that the circumstances in India are entirely different. Companies acknowledge that boundaries between work and personal life should be defined, but these boundaries are not visible in the daily lives of employees. According to the survey, 9 out of every 10 employees in India receive calls, messages, or emails even after office hours. A survey by the job portal site 'Indeed' revealed that approximately 85% of people reported that their managers contact them during holidays, public holidays, or even when they are sick.