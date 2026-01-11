Schools Closed Until January 15 in This State; Know the Situation in Bihar, UP, and Rajasthan

School Holiday(AI Image-ChatGpt)
Severe cold is being experienced across the country, including North India, with people eagerly awaiting sunshine. In view of the cold, several states have ordered schools to remain closed. Delhi is also experiencing intense cold this year. Considering the health and safety of children in such conditions, the Delhi government has taken a significant step. The Directorate of Education has clarified that all government and private schools in the capital will remain closed until January 15, 2026. This decision has been taken specifically for children from nursery to Class 8.
The morning scene has been similar for the past few days, with fog all around, fewer vehicles on the roads, and people shivering. The temperature is continuously dropping, and visibility has become very low in many areas. In such a situation, it could be risky for children to go to school. The Meteorological Department has also warned that the cold may increase in the coming days. Considering these conditions, the decision to extend school holidays has been taken.
Along with Delhi, many states in North India are experiencing severe cold, due to which schools in these states are also being opened or closed according to the weather. In Bihar, schools were ordered to remain closed until January 10. In UP, schools will remain closed until January 15. Talking about Rajasthan, schools in different districts of the state have holidays on different dates. Schools in Haryana and Punjab will reopen on January 16.
