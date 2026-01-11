Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Know the new last date to apply

Bihar DElEd CET 2026 (Image Source: Chat GPT)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided significant relief to students preparing for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Joint Entrance Examination 2026. The board has extended the last date for submitting application forms and paying the exam fees. Candidates can now register online until January 24, 2026. Previously, the deadline for applications was set for January 9, 2026. The board has made this decision in response to student requests and the increasing pressure on the website. This examination will be conducted for admissions to all government and private colleges in the state for the 2026-28 academic session.
The board has set some essential conditions for candidates aspiring to become teachers:
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent examination from a recognised board.
Minimum Marks: General, OBC, and EWS category candidates need at least 50 percent marks in their 12th grade. For SC, ST, and differently-abled students, 45 percent marks are required, with a 5 percent relaxation.
Age Limit: The minimum age for candidates should be 17 years as of January 1, 2026. There is no maximum age limit.
According to the notification issued by the board, the application fees are as follows:
Interested candidates can fill out their forms by following the simple steps below:
The Bihar School Examination Board has advised candidates not to wait until January 24 to avoid last-minute technical issues and to complete the application process in a timely manner.
