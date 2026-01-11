11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Education News

Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Know the new last date to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination. Know the last date to apply for this examination, eligibility criteria, and the complete application process.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Bihar DElEd CET 2026

Bihar DElEd CET 2026 (Image Source: Chat GPT)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided significant relief to students preparing for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Joint Entrance Examination 2026. The board has extended the last date for submitting application forms and paying the exam fees. Candidates can now register online until January 24, 2026. Previously, the deadline for applications was set for January 9, 2026. The board has made this decision in response to student requests and the increasing pressure on the website. This examination will be conducted for admissions to all government and private colleges in the state for the 2026-28 academic session.

Eligibility and Qualifications for Application

The board has set some essential conditions for candidates aspiring to become teachers:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Minimum Marks: General, OBC, and EWS category candidates need at least 50 percent marks in their 12th grade. For SC, ST, and differently-abled students, 45 percent marks are required, with a 5 percent relaxation.

Age Limit: The minimum age for candidates should be 17 years as of January 1, 2026. There is no maximum age limit.

Application Fee Details

According to the notification issued by the board, the application fees are as follows:

  • General, EBC, BC, and EWS Categories: ₹960.
  • SC, ST, and Differently-Abled Categories: ₹760.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates can fill out their forms by following the simple steps below:

  • First, visit the official website bsebdeled.com.
  • Click on the Registration 2026 link provided on the homepage.
  • Register yourself using your mobile number and email ID.
  • After that, fill in your educational information and upload necessary documents such as your photograph, signature, and mark sheets.
  • Finally, pay the application fee and keep a printout of the form for your records.

The Bihar School Examination Board has advised candidates not to wait until January 24 to avoid last-minute technical issues and to complete the application process in a timely manner.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 01:56 pm

News / Education News / Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Know the new last date to apply

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

KVS NVS Exam 2026: What Could Be the Cut-off for KVS and NVS Teacher Recruitment Exams?

KVS NVS Exam 2026
Education News

Schools Closed Until January 15 in This State; Know the Situation in Bihar, UP, and Rajasthan

School Holiday
Education News

Why is the ‘Right to Disconnect’ still a dream in India? This percentage of Indians receive calls and messages even after office hours

Work Life Balance
Education News

CG Teacher Vacancy: 158 Assistant Teacher Posts Vacant in Chhattisgarh District, Education System Crippled… RTI Reveals Irregularities

teachers
Korba

GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati activates mock test link

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.