Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Know the new last date to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided significant relief to students preparing for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Joint Entrance Examination 2026. The board has extended the last date for submitting application forms and paying the exam fees. Candidates can now register online until January 24, 2026. Previously, the deadline for applications was set for January 9, 2026. The board has made this decision in response to student requests and the increasing pressure on the website. This examination will be conducted for admissions to all government and private colleges in the state for the 2026-28 academic session.