Rajasthan Professor & Coach Exam Begins Amidst Heatwave

48 examination centres have been established for this examination. A total of 13,512 candidates registered. The second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 4,584 candidates will participate at 16 centres in this shift. A total of 18,096 candidates will participate in both shifts.

Subsequently, for the examinations scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 June, the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For this, 46 examination centres have been set up at the Alwar district headquarters. A control room has been established in Room Number 122, Mini Secretariat, ADM Office.