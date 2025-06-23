scriptRajasthan Professor & Coach Exam Begins Amidst Heatwave | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Professor & Coach Exam Begins Amidst Heatwave

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s Lecturer and Coach Competitive Examination (Secondary Education Department) commenced on Monday. Read the full story.

Jun 23, 2025 / 05:29 pm

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s Lecturer and Coach Competitive Examination (Secondary Education Department) commenced on Monday. This examination will be held until 28 June. The examination is being conducted in two shifts. On the first day, the first shift was held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
48 examination centres have been established for this examination. A total of 13,512 candidates registered. The second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 4,584 candidates will participate at 16 centres in this shift. A total of 18,096 candidates will participate in both shifts.
Subsequently, for the examinations scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 June, the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For this, 46 examination centres have been set up at the Alwar district headquarters. A control room has been established in Room Number 122, Mini Secretariat, ADM Office.

