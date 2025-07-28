28 July 2025,

Education News

CSIR UGC NET Exam: Candidate's Protest at Alwar Centre

Chaos erupted at an examination centre in Alwar on Monday during the CSIR UGC NET June-2025 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

A major commotion took place on Monday at an examination centre in Alwar during the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The incident occurred at the Modern Institute of Technology and Research Centre (MITRC). The examination, scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM, was delayed due to technical issues. Candidates alleged that they were made to wait for hours due to internet connectivity problems at the centre, and despite the wait, the examination did not commence. Subsequently, most candidates were sent away without being allowed to take the exam. Enraged by this, the candidates staged a protest outside the centre, shouting slogans.

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 04:31 pm

