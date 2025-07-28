CSIR UGC NET Exam: Candidate's Protest at Alwar Centre

The incident occurred at the Modern Institute of Technology and Research Centre (MITRC). The examination, scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM, was delayed due to technical issues. Candidates alleged that they were made to wait for hours due to internet connectivity problems at the centre, and despite the wait, the examination did not commence. Subsequently, most candidates were sent away without being allowed to take the exam. Enraged by this, the candidates staged a protest outside the centre, shouting slogans.