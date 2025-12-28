28 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Know the Top 10 Most Spoken Languages Globally, See Where Indian Languages Stand

English is spoken as a first or second language in over 188 countries today. Let's find out the top 10 most spoken languages according to the latest Ethnologue 2025 report.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Most Spoken Language In The World

Most Spoken Language In The World (Image-Freepik)

Hundreds of languages are spoken in the world. Various languages are used for mutual conversation in different countries. Today's world is more interconnected than ever before due to travel, the internet, and international trade. Language not only connects people but also promotes culture. But do you know which language is spoken the most in the world? Let's find out, according to the latest report from Ethnologue 2025, which are the top 10 most spoken languages?

Most Spoken Language In The World: See the List






























































RankLanguageNumber of Speakers
1English1.5 billion
2Mandarin Chinese1.2 billion
3Hindi609.1 million
4Spanish558.5 million
5Standard Arabic334.8 million
6French311.9 million
7Bengali284.3 million
8Portuguese266.6 million
9Russian253.4 million
10Indonesian252.4 million

Most Spoken Language: English Dominates

According to the data, English is the most spoken language in the world. Today, English has been adopted as a first or second language in over 188 countries. Therefore, English is used as the international language in most countries around the world. If only the number of native speakers is considered, then Mandarin (Chinese) still holds the top position, as over a billion people in China use it as their daily language.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 05:40 pm

English News / Education News / Know the Top 10 Most Spoken Languages Globally, See Where Indian Languages Stand

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025: Opportunity for Youth to Work in a Government Institution, Know Selection and Application Process

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025
Education News

CUET UG 2026 Exam in May, Rectify Documents Before Application, NTA Issues New Advisory

CUET UG 2026
Education News

IITs to Offer B.Ed Course, Prepare to Become a Teacher with BSc, Know Course Details

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course
Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

BSF Recruitment 2025
Education News

Kids Rejoice! Schools to Remain Closed on New Year’s Day in These States

School Holiday
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.