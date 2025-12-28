Know the Top 10 Most Spoken Languages Globally, See Where Indian Languages Stand

Most Spoken Language In The World (Image-Freepik)
Hundreds of languages are spoken in the world. Various languages are used for mutual conversation in different countries. Today's world is more interconnected than ever before due to travel, the internet, and international trade. Language not only connects people but also promotes culture. But do you know which language is spoken the most in the world? Let's find out, according to the latest report from Ethnologue 2025, which are the top 10 most spoken languages?
|Rank
|Language
|Number of Speakers
|1
|English
|1.5 billion
|2
|Mandarin Chinese
|1.2 billion
|3
|Hindi
|609.1 million
|4
|Spanish
|558.5 million
|5
|Standard Arabic
|334.8 million
|6
|French
|311.9 million
|7
|Bengali
|284.3 million
|8
|Portuguese
|266.6 million
|9
|Russian
|253.4 million
|10
|Indonesian
|252.4 million
According to the data, English is the most spoken language in the world. Today, English has been adopted as a first or second language in over 188 countries. Therefore, English is used as the international language in most countries around the world. If only the number of native speakers is considered, then Mandarin (Chinese) still holds the top position, as over a billion people in China use it as their daily language.
