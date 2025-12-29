MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card: Download Revised Admit Card Again Through These Steps

As soon as the commission released the admit cards for the examination scheduled for January 4, 2026, candidates were taken aback. Point number 03 of the instructions on the admit card stated that there would be negative marking in the examination. It specified that 1 mark would be deducted for each incorrect answer, while 3 marks would be awarded for a correct answer. This information quickly spread on social media, causing anxiety among aspirants, as according to the established rules of the examination, the actual exam pattern does not include negative marking, and each question is worth 4 marks. Seeing the growing protest on social media, the commission immediately removed the old link.