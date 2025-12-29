MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card: Download Revised Admit Card Again Through These Steps

MPPSC Recruitment (Image Saurce: Freepik)
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is once again embroiled in controversy over its exam management system. Recently, a major oversight in the admit cards for the Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Exam 2025 caused a stir among students across the state. This error has raised serious questions about the commission's functioning. The commission had mistakenly issued incorrect rules in the admit cards, and after rectifying the mistake, has now released revised admit cards with a new link.
As soon as the commission released the admit cards for the examination scheduled for January 4, 2026, candidates were taken aback. Point number 03 of the instructions on the admit card stated that there would be negative marking in the examination. It specified that 1 mark would be deducted for each incorrect answer, while 3 marks would be awarded for a correct answer. This information quickly spread on social media, causing anxiety among aspirants, as according to the established rules of the examination, the actual exam pattern does not include negative marking, and each question is worth 4 marks. Seeing the growing protest on social media, the commission immediately removed the old link.
As the issue escalated, MPPSC issued an official notification admitting its mistake. The commission clarified that due to a technical error, incorrect instructions were printed on the admit cards. The commission stated in its notice that the Assistant Professor Computer Science Examination-2025 is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, in two sessions. Due to a technical error, incorrect instructions were printed on the admit cards. Candidates who had already downloaded their admit cards will also need to download the new, revised admit cards.
Although the commission issued a notice, candidates faced significant difficulties due to the revised link not being activated until Saturday evening. With only a few days left until the examination, such administrative negligence has increased the stress of the examinees. Furthermore, the situation regarding examination centres also remains unclear. Indore was initially indicated as a potential examination city, but the lack of clarity in the admit cards has further heightened the candidates' concerns.
Late on Saturday night, MPPSC activated the link for the revised admit cards on its website. The commission sternly stated that all candidates, whether they had previously downloaded the admit card or not, must download the new admit card again to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination. It is noteworthy that this major oversight, occurring just before the examination, has once again raised serious questions about the commission's administrative vigilance and functioning. Student organisations are also expressing their displeasure over the negligence in this examination, which concerns the future of thousands of aspirants.
