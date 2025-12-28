NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025: Opportunity for Youth to Work in a Government Institution, Know Selection and Application Process

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025 (Image-Freepik)
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the Young Professional Programme for the year 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD. According to NABARD, the application process for this programme has already begun. Candidates can fill out the online form until January 12, 2026. To avoid any technical issues, candidates are advised to complete the application process before the last date.
Under this programme, young professionals will be appointed on a contractual basis. Selected candidates will gain practical experience working on projects related to the rural economy. Regarding educational qualifications, a postgraduate degree or professional degree in a relevant subject is required. The selection process will primarily be based on the candidate's academic merit and performance in the interview.
Young professionals selected for the NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025 will receive a good monthly stipend from NABARD. Additionally, the experience of working in a leading financial institution in the country can prove extremely beneficial for their future careers. This initiative is for those young individuals who wish to contribute to the nation's development by utilising their skills in the agriculture, rural development, and financial sectors.
