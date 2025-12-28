28 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025: Opportunity for Youth to Work in a Government Institution, Know Selection and Application Process

Under this programme, youths will be appointed on a contract basis. Selected youths will be given a good monthly stipend by NABARD.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025

NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025 (Image-Freepik)

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the Young Professional Programme for the year 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD. According to NABARD, the application process for this programme has already begun. Candidates can fill out the online form until January 12, 2026. To avoid any technical issues, candidates are advised to complete the application process before the last date.

Educational Qualification and Selection Process

Under this programme, young professionals will be appointed on a contractual basis. Selected candidates will gain practical experience working on projects related to the rural economy. Regarding educational qualifications, a postgraduate degree or professional degree in a relevant subject is required. The selection process will primarily be based on the candidate's academic merit and performance in the interview.

Stipend and Career

Young professionals selected for the NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025 will receive a good monthly stipend from NABARD. Additionally, the experience of working in a leading financial institution in the country can prove extremely beneficial for their future careers. This initiative is for those young individuals who wish to contribute to the nation's development by utilising their skills in the agriculture, rural development, and financial sectors.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org.
  • Go to the Career section on the website and click on the link related to the Young Professional Programme 2025.
  • Fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee through online mode.
  • You can also save the form for future reference.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 02:56 pm

English News / Education News / NABARD Young Professional Programme 2025: Opportunity for Youth to Work in a Government Institution, Know Selection and Application Process

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CUET UG 2026 Exam in May, Rectify Documents Before Application, NTA Issues New Advisory

CUET UG 2026
Education News

IITs to Offer B.Ed Course, Prepare to Become a Teacher with BSc, Know Course Details

IIT Dhanbad BSc BEd integrated course
Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

BSF Recruitment 2025
Education News

Kids Rejoice! Schools to Remain Closed on New Year’s Day in These States

School Holiday
Education News

Rajasthan Education Department Issues Strict Warning with New Guidelines for Practical Exams, Including Videography

Practical Exam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.