India Post Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass in Postal Department, Salary Details Revealed

India Post Vacancy 2025: For young people who aspire to make driving not just a hobby but a profession, a good opportunity for government employment has arrived. India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Car Driver posts. The notification for this recruitment has been released in the Employment News. Selected candidates will be appointed under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. The last date for application has been set as January 19, 2026.
Through this recruitment, candidates will be selected for a total of 48 posts. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary as per ₹19,900/- (Level-2). For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
For this post, it is mandatory for a candidate to have passed at least 10th from a recognised board. Along with this, a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles is required. Candidates must also have at least 3 years of driving experience with basic technical knowledge of motor vehicles. Regarding the age limit, it has been set between 18 to 27 years, while candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.
Address- Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, GPO Compound,
Mirzapur, Ahmedabad- 380001
