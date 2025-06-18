IGNOU Releases TEE June 2025 Practical Exam Schedule

The schedule from 21 July to 1 August 2025 includes courses such as PGDAST, MSC, DBPOFA, MSCIS, DMOP, ACISE, MSCGI, PGCGI, PGDGI and CRCS. The practical examination dates for CIT/CMAD/MCA/MCA_NEW/BCA/BCA_REVISED/PGDCA/PGDCA_NEW&CBS programmes are from 26 July 2025 to 26 August 2025. The MSCAST programme exam will commence on 27 August 2025 and conclude on 1 September 2025, while the MSCGC practical exams will be held from 2 September 2025 to 8 September 2025.

Download the Exam Schedule Students enrolled in these courses can now download the practical examination schedule from the official IGNOU website. Visit ignou.ac.in to download the practical examination schedule. How to Download the Practical Exam Schedule Visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Announcements’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the notification titled “Date Sheet for Practical Examination June 2025 TEPE”.

