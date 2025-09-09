Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Meta’s India Initiative: Hiring for Multilingual Chatbot Development

If you speak Hindi and are creative, Meta is offering you the chance to earn up to ₹5,000 per hour. Learn how to get the job and what qualifications are required.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Meta Jobs India
Meta Jobs (Image: Patrika)

Meta Jobs India: The importance of language in the technology world is rapidly increasing. Meta, a social media company heavily invested in Artificial Intelligence (AI), is now preparing to give its chatbots a local flavour. The company wants its chatbots to respond not just like machines, but to reflect human interaction and regional culture. To this end, Meta is working on a plan to hire contractors proficient in several languages, including Hindi.

Why is this initiative special?

Meta's platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, have millions of Indian users, a significant portion of whom are Hindi speakers. The company wants its chatbots to accurately represent local dialects and sentiments when interacting with this large user base. This will not only make conversations more natural but also give users the feeling of interacting with a human being.

Who will get this opportunity?

Meta has entrusted the recruitment for these positions to two staffing agencies, Crystal Equation and Aquent Talent. Several key qualifications have been set for candidates:

  • Strong command of languages such as Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, or Indonesian.
  • At least six years of experience in storytelling, character design, and AI-related content creation.
  • Creative thinking and the ability to make communication engaging.
  • These conditions clearly indicate that the company is looking for individuals who not only understand language but can also bring it to life.

What will the earnings be?

According to reports, the company will pay contractors on an hourly basis. The hourly rate is capped at $55, or approximately ₹4,850. This means that even if someone works only a few hours a day, they can earn a substantial income. This opportunity is particularly attractive to professionals whose experience lies in language and creativity.

Meta's previous experiments

This is not the first time Meta has invested heavily in chatbots. Previously, the company launched chatbots with celebrity voices. Although this project did not meet expectations, it led to the introduction of the AI Studio. This platform allows ordinary people to create their own chatbots.

Why is India's role crucial?

India is not only Meta's largest market but its linguistic diversity and cultural richness are of particular importance to the company. Including Indian languages, including Hindi, will give the chatbots a local touch. This will improve user experience and help the company gain a stronger foothold in large markets like Asia.

Updated on:

09 Sept 2025 04:39 pm

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 04:38 pm

English News / Education News / Meta’s India Initiative: Hiring for Multilingual Chatbot Development
