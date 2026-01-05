5 January 2026,

Monday

KVS and NVS Recruitment Exam Admit Cards to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment examination on January 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates can download their admit card and city intimation slip from the official website. Know the exam shift and the complete process for downloading the admit card.

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025

KVS and NVS Recruitment Exam 2026 (Image: Freepik)

KVS NVS Admit Card 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. However, the date for the release of the admit card has not yet been announced.

CBSE KVS Recruitment Admit Card 2025: Exam Date and Shift Timings

As per the notification released by CBSE, this recruitment examination will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. The examination will be held in two phases:

Tier 1 Exam – This exam will be held on January 10, 2026, for the posts of Primary Teacher, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Tier 2 Exam – This exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026, for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), Librarian, and other administrative positions. This exam will also be held in morning and evening shifts.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2025-26: How to Download Admit Card

Candidates can download their hall ticket by following the simple steps given below:

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Click on the 'KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025' link on the homepage.
  • After that, log in by entering your registration number and other required information.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

KVS NVS City Intimation Slip 2025: City Slip Already Released

The board has already released the information about the exam centre cities (City Intimation Slip) on the official website. Candidates can check their centre before the exam. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given on the admit card and reach the exam centre on time.

05 Jan 2026 12:50 pm

05 Jan 2026 12:49 pm

