KVS and NVS Recruitment Exam Admit Cards to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

KVS NVS Admit Card 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. However, the date for the release of the admit card has not yet been announced.
As per the notification released by CBSE, this recruitment examination will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. The examination will be held in two phases:
Tier 1 Exam – This exam will be held on January 10, 2026, for the posts of Primary Teacher, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
Tier 2 Exam – This exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026, for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), Librarian, and other administrative positions. This exam will also be held in morning and evening shifts.
Candidates can download their hall ticket by following the simple steps given below:
The board has already released the information about the exam centre cities (City Intimation Slip) on the official website. Candidates can check their centre before the exam. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given on the admit card and reach the exam centre on time.
