KVS and NVS Recruitment Exam Admit Cards to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

KVS NVS Admit Card 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. However, the date for the release of the admit card has not yet been announced.