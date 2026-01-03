3 January 2026,

Good News for 10th Pass! Recruitment for over 1500 Jail Warder posts with excellent salary

Regarding vacancies, out of a total of 1733 posts, 1634 posts are reserved for men and 64 posts for women. Among the posts for men, 165 posts are for ex-servicemen, 413 posts for Home Guards, and the remaining 1056 posts are for other candidates.

2 min read
Bharat

Jan 03, 2026

Jan 03, 2026

New Jobs 2026

New Jobs 2026 (Image-Freepik)

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released new dates for the online application process for the recruitment of a total of 1733 Jail Warder posts. According to the commission, the application process will now begin on January 9, 2026. Earlier, applications were scheduled to start on November 7, 2025, but were later postponed. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Jharkhand Kakshpal Competitive Examination 2025 on the commission's official website, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, until February 8, 2026. The last date for depositing the application fee, uploading photos and signatures, and taking a printout of the filled application form has been set as February 10, 2026. Meanwhile, a correction window will be opened from February 11 to February 13, 2026, for making corrections in the online application.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding vacancies, out of the total 1733 posts, 1634 posts are reserved for men and 64 posts for women. Among the male posts, 165 are for ex-servicemen, 413 for Home Guards, and the remaining 1056 for other candidates. The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment has been set as passing the 10th grade from a recognised board. The age limit has been fixed between 18 and 25 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to various categories as per rules. A provision has been made for a two-year age relaxation for extremely backward class male candidates, three years for unreserved, extremely backward class, and EWS category women, and five years for male and female candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Know Other Rules

This recruitment will be conducted under the Jharkhand State Police, Kakshpal, Constable (Home Guard) and Excise Constable Combined Recruitment Rules-2025. In the revised notice, the commission has also clarified the provisions related to the sports quota. Under this, players who have secured second or third position in national-level competitions organised by the Indian Olympic Association or its affiliated federations will be eligible. Additionally, players who have secured first position in state-level championships organised by the Jharkhand Olympic Association or its affiliated associations, and players who have set national records, will also benefit.

The rules for the physical efficiency test for Kakshpal recruitment have also been changed. The running distance has been significantly reduced compared to before. Now, male candidates will have to complete a 1600-meter run in 6 minutes, whereas earlier they had to run 10 kilometres. Similarly, for female candidates, a 1600-meter run in 10 minutes has been prescribed, while earlier women were required to run 6 kilometres. These changes have been implemented following a cabinet meeting held in March.

