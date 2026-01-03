Good News for 10th Pass! Recruitment for over 1500 Jail Warder posts with excellent salary

Regarding vacancies, out of the total 1733 posts, 1634 posts are reserved for men and 64 posts for women. Among the male posts, 165 are for ex-servicemen, 413 for Home Guards, and the remaining 1056 for other candidates. The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment has been set as passing the 10th grade from a recognised board. The age limit has been fixed between 18 and 25 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to various categories as per rules. A provision has been made for a two-year age relaxation for extremely backward class male candidates, three years for unreserved, extremely backward class, and EWS category women, and five years for male and female candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.