Government Jobs 2026: Over 50000 Vacancies in Rajasthan, UP, MP, and Other States; See Full List

Sarkari Naukri 2026: For candidates preparing for government jobs, several major recruitments from the central and state governments have been announced at the beginning of 2026. Application processes are underway for thousands of positions in banking, police, railways, army, education, and technical departments. Below, we are providing complete information with state-wise vacancy details, so that candidates can choose the right recruitment according to their qualifications and state.
A total of 2273 posts have been announced under SBI CBO Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply is February 18, 2026.
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment has 572 posts, with the last date set as February 4, 2026.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is one of the largest recruitments in the railways, with 22,000 posts available. Applications can be submitted until February 20, 2026.
Additionally, there are 311 posts in RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment, with the last date being January 29, 2026.
Indian Army SSC Technical 67th Main Recruitment has 350 posts, and the last date to apply is February 5, 2026.
Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade-2 Recruitment has 10,644 posts, with the last date to apply being February 13, 2026.
Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment has 1100 posts, with the last date being February 11, 2026.
Laboratory Assistant and Junior Assistant Recruitment has a total of 804 posts, with applications accepted until February 25, 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced 1120 posts for ITI Training Officer. The last date to apply is January 31, 2026.
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment has 5500 posts, with the last date being January 25, 2026.
UP Police Constable Vacancy has over 30,000 recruitments, with the last date to apply being January 30, 2026.
In Maharashtra (Beed District), under Police Patil Recruitment, there are 1178 posts, with applications accepted until January 30, 2026.
In Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, Godda, there are 446 posts for Home Guard, with the last date being January 30, 2026.
Assam SLPRB Recruitment has 274 posts for Cook, Barber, and others, with applications accepted until February 22, 2026.
Under NCERT Non-Academic Recruitment, there are 173 posts, with the last date being February 16, 2026.
