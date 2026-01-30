30 January 2026,

Friday

Education News

Government Jobs 2026: Over 50000 Vacancies in Rajasthan, UP, MP, and Other States; See Full List

Latest Job Alert: Several examinations are scheduled to be conducted or have their application processes open in February. A total of over 50,000 vacancies are to be filled. This includes SBI CBO Recruitment 2026, UP Police Constable Vacancy, and several other recruitments.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Sarkari Naukri 2026: For candidates preparing for government jobs, several major recruitments from the central and state governments have been announced at the beginning of 2026. Application processes are underway for thousands of positions in banking, police, railways, army, education, and technical departments. Below, we are providing complete information with state-wise vacancy details, so that candidates can choose the right recruitment according to their qualifications and state.

Latest Job Alert: All India Level Examinations

A total of 2273 posts have been announced under SBI CBO Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply is February 18, 2026.
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment has 572 posts, with the last date set as February 4, 2026.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is one of the largest recruitments in the railways, with 22,000 posts available. Applications can be submitted until February 20, 2026.
Additionally, there are 311 posts in RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment, with the last date being January 29, 2026.
Indian Army SSC Technical 67th Main Recruitment has 350 posts, and the last date to apply is February 5, 2026.

Rajasthan Government Jobs 2026: Rajasthan State Recruitments

Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade-2 Recruitment has 10,644 posts, with the last date to apply being February 13, 2026.
Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment has 1100 posts, with the last date being February 11, 2026.
Laboratory Assistant and Junior Assistant Recruitment has a total of 804 posts, with applications accepted until February 25, 2026.

Government Job Vacancy: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and UP

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced 1120 posts for ITI Training Officer. The last date to apply is January 31, 2026.
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment has 5500 posts, with the last date being January 25, 2026.
UP Police Constable Vacancy has over 30,000 recruitments, with the last date to apply being January 30, 2026.

Sarkari Naukri 2026: Other State Recruitments

In Maharashtra (Beed District), under Police Patil Recruitment, there are 1178 posts, with applications accepted until January 30, 2026.
In Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, Godda, there are 446 posts for Home Guard, with the last date being January 30, 2026.
Assam SLPRB Recruitment has 274 posts for Cook, Barber, and others, with applications accepted until February 22, 2026.
Under NCERT Non-Academic Recruitment, there are 173 posts, with the last date being February 16, 2026.

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 03:41 pm

