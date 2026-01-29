BPSC Auditor Recruitment: 102 Vacancies in Bihar, Know the Salary and Eligibility Criteria

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Good news for graduates aspiring for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Auditor in the Panchayati Raj Department. A total of 102 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. According to the information released by the commission, the online application process will begin on February 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until February 26, 2026. To apply, candidates must visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.