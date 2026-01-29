BPSC Auditor Recruitment: 102 Vacancies in Bihar, Know the Salary and Eligibility Criteria

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Good news for graduates aspiring for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Auditor in the Panchayati Raj Department. A total of 102 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. According to the information released by the commission, the online application process will begin on February 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until February 26, 2026. To apply, candidates must visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Regarding the educational qualification for the Auditor post, candidates who have graduated from a recognised university with a degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, or Statistics are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates with an MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, or CS degree are also eligible for this recruitment.
Minimum Age: 21 years
Unreserved Male: 37 years
Unreserved Female / BC / EBC: 40 years
SC / ST: 42 years
The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. The application fee has been set at a nominal ₹100 for candidates of all categories.
Preliminary Examination - This will consist of objective-type General Studies questions.
Main Examination - Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for a written examination, which will include General Hindi, two papers of General Studies, and one optional subject.
Interview - Candidates who are successful in the written examination will be called for an interview.
Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Level 5. The initial pay scale, including basic pay and grade pay, will be ₹5,200–20,200 (Grade Pay ₹2800). After the addition of allowances, the monthly salary can reach approximately ₹37,000.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending