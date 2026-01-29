29 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BPSC Auditor Recruitment: 102 Vacancies in Bihar, Know the Salary and Eligibility Criteria

Regarding the educational qualifications for the Auditor post, candidates who have graduated from a recognised university with a degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, or Statistics can apply.

less than 1 minute read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Good news for graduates aspiring for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Auditor in the Panchayati Raj Department. A total of 102 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. According to the information released by the commission, the online application process will begin on February 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until February 26, 2026. To apply, candidates must visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding the educational qualification for the Auditor post, candidates who have graduated from a recognised university with a degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, or Statistics are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates with an MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, or CS degree are also eligible for this recruitment.

BPSC Auditor Vacancy: Age Limit and Application Fee

Minimum Age: 21 years
Unreserved Male: 37 years
Unreserved Female / BC / EBC: 40 years
SC / ST: 42 years

The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. The application fee has been set at a nominal ₹100 for candidates of all categories.

BPSC Auditor Salary: Selection Process and Pay Scale

Preliminary Examination - This will consist of objective-type General Studies questions.
Main Examination - Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for a written examination, which will include General Hindi, two papers of General Studies, and one optional subject.
Interview - Candidates who are successful in the written examination will be called for an interview.

Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Level 5. The initial pay scale, including basic pay and grade pay, will be ₹5,200–20,200 (Grade Pay ₹2800). After the addition of allowances, the monthly salary can reach approximately ₹37,000.

Share the news:

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 03:22 pm

News / Education News / BPSC Auditor Recruitment: 102 Vacancies in Bihar, Know the Salary and Eligibility Criteria
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Golden Opportunity for Unemployed Youth: Recruitment for Security Officer and Other Posts for 10th-12th Pass, Only These Documents Required

CG job, cg govt job,
Alwar

Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: Applications Open for Sub-Inspector Posts in Bihar Police; Key Details Inside

Bihar SI Recruitment 2026
Education News

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check RRB NTPC UG CBT Result Directly Via This Link

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
Education News

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment: Opportunity to become an Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India, salary over Rs 1.12 lakh

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment 2026
Education News

Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Government-Job-Scam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.