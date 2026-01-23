23 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment: Opportunity to become an Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India, salary over Rs 1.12 lakh

SAI Assistant Coach Vacancy 2026: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has announced recruitment for 323 Assistant Coach positions. Applications will begin on February 1 for 26 sports, including athletics, shooting, and wrestling. Learn about the eligibility criteria for these posts and the salary for an Assistant Coach.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment 2026

SAI Assistant Coach Vacancy 2026: If you aspire to build a career in coaching after showcasing your talent on the sports field, here's a fantastic opportunity. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Coaches. This recruitment drive will fill vacancies across a total of 26 sports, including swimming, athletics, cycling, shooting, and wrestling.

SAI Recruitment Notification 2026: When will the application process begin?

Candidates aspiring to become Assistant Coaches at the Sports Authority of India can apply online from February 1, 2026. The last date to apply has been set as February 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website, sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment: How many posts in each sport?

In this recruitment drive for a total of 323 posts, the number of vacancies has been determined for different sports. Athletics and shooting have the highest number of posts, with 28 each. Swimming will have 26 posts, wrestling 22, and boxing 19. Recruitment is also being conducted for other sports such as football, hockey, badminton, and kabaddi.

SAI Exam Pattern 2026: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

A written examination worth 100 marks will be conducted for this recruitment. It will include questions from Sports Knowledge (65 marks), Sports Science (25 marks), and General Awareness & Reasoning (10 marks). Following the written examination, candidates will undergo a Coaching Ability Test, which will carry a 60% weightage in the final merit list. Candidates who successfully clear both stages of selection will be appointed to the post of Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India.

SAI Recruitment for 323 Posts: Age Limit and Salary

The maximum age limit for applicants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government rules. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month under Pay Level 06. The application fee for this recruitment is ₹2500 for candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories. SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and female candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹2000.

SAI Recruitment Notification 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For the Assistant Coach position, candidates must possess a diploma in coaching from NS-NIS Patiala or a recognised university. Additionally, athletes who have participated in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, or World Championships and hold a Certificate Coaching Course are also eligible to apply. Dronacharya Award winners will also be considered.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jan 2026 12:47 pm

News / Education News / SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment: Opportunity to become an Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India, salary over Rs 1.12 lakh

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Government-Job-Scam
Education News

Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026
Education News

Basant Panchami 2026: Which States Have School Holidays on January 23?

Basant Panchami School Holiday 2026
Education News

Best Travel-Friendly Jobs 2026: Say Goodbye to Desk Jobs! Explore the World with These 6 High-Paying Careers

Travel Friendly Jobs 2026
Education News

CG Vyapam: Shoes, socks, and watches banned, gates to close 30 minutes early, TET exam to be held under tight security on February 1

CG Vyapam Exam
Jagdalpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.