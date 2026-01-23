SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment: Opportunity to become an Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India, salary over Rs 1.12 lakh

SAI Assistant Coach Vacancy 2026: If you aspire to build a career in coaching after showcasing your talent on the sports field, here's a fantastic opportunity. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Coaches. This recruitment drive will fill vacancies across a total of 26 sports, including swimming, athletics, cycling, shooting, and wrestling.
Candidates aspiring to become Assistant Coaches at the Sports Authority of India can apply online from February 1, 2026. The last date to apply has been set as February 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website, sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.
In this recruitment drive for a total of 323 posts, the number of vacancies has been determined for different sports. Athletics and shooting have the highest number of posts, with 28 each. Swimming will have 26 posts, wrestling 22, and boxing 19. Recruitment is also being conducted for other sports such as football, hockey, badminton, and kabaddi.
A written examination worth 100 marks will be conducted for this recruitment. It will include questions from Sports Knowledge (65 marks), Sports Science (25 marks), and General Awareness & Reasoning (10 marks). Following the written examination, candidates will undergo a Coaching Ability Test, which will carry a 60% weightage in the final merit list. Candidates who successfully clear both stages of selection will be appointed to the post of Assistant Coach at the Sports Authority of India.
The maximum age limit for applicants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government rules. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month under Pay Level 06. The application fee for this recruitment is ₹2500 for candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories. SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and female candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹2000.
For the Assistant Coach position, candidates must possess a diploma in coaching from NS-NIS Patiala or a recognised university. Additionally, athletes who have participated in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, or World Championships and hold a Certificate Coaching Course are also eligible to apply. Dronacharya Award winners will also be considered.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending