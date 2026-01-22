Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Image: Patrika
Good news has emerged for the youth preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for 3532 posts of Panchayat Sachiv. These appointments will be made in the Panchayati Raj Department, and the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted for this. The most important update related to this recruitment is that the last date for online registration has been extended. Earlier, candidates had to register by January 13, 2026, but now this date has been extended to January 29, 2026. The last date for completing the online application has been set as January 31, 2026.
Candidates applying for the post of Panchayat Sachiv must have passed the 12th grade from a recognised board or institution. Along with this, knowledge of Hindi and English typing on a computer has also been made mandatory.
Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be less than 37 years. The age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will also get relaxation as per rules. Candidates from Bihar's BC and EBC categories and women will get a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age, SC/ST category candidates will get 5 years, and differently-abled candidates will get 10 years of relaxation.
Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The selection process will be in three stages. The final selection will be based on the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination, and then a skill test. If the number of applications exceeds 40,000, a preliminary examination will be conducted. If necessary, the examination may also be conducted in more than one stage.
The application fee has been set at Rs 100 for all categories. The fee can be paid through online means. Interested candidates can visit the official website onlinebssc.com for complete information and to apply.
