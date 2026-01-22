22 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Candidates applying for the post of Panchayat Secretary must have passed 12th grade from a recognised board or institution. Along with this, knowledge of Hindi and English typing on a computer has also been made mandatory.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Government-Job-Scam

Image: Patrika

Good news has emerged for the youth preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for 3532 posts of Panchayat Sachiv. These appointments will be made in the Panchayati Raj Department, and the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted for this. The most important update related to this recruitment is that the last date for online registration has been extended. Earlier, candidates had to register by January 13, 2026, but now this date has been extended to January 29, 2026. The last date for completing the online application has been set as January 31, 2026.

Who can apply

Candidates applying for the post of Panchayat Sachiv must have passed the 12th grade from a recognised board or institution. Along with this, knowledge of Hindi and English typing on a computer has also been made mandatory.

Age Limit and Relaxation

Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be less than 37 years. The age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will also get relaxation as per rules. Candidates from Bihar's BC and EBC categories and women will get a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age, SC/ST category candidates will get 5 years, and differently-abled candidates will get 10 years of relaxation.

Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The selection process will be in three stages. The final selection will be based on the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination, and then a skill test. If the number of applications exceeds 40,000, a preliminary examination will be conducted. If necessary, the examination may also be conducted in more than one stage.

Application Fee and Website

The application fee has been set at Rs 100 for all categories. The fee can be paid through online means. Interested candidates can visit the official website onlinebssc.com for complete information and to apply.

Share the news:

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 02:47 pm

News / Education News / Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Download Rajasthan Grade-4 Recruitment Final Answer Key Through These Steps

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026
Education News

Basant Panchami 2026: Which States Have School Holidays on January 23?

Basant Panchami School Holiday 2026
Education News

Best Travel-Friendly Jobs 2026: Say Goodbye to Desk Jobs! Explore the World with These 6 High-Paying Careers

Travel Friendly Jobs 2026
Education News

CG Vyapam: Shoes, socks, and watches banned, gates to close 30 minutes early, TET exam to be held under tight security on February 1

CG Vyapam Exam
Jagdalpur

CUET PG 2026: NTA Extends Registration Deadline, Know Last Date and Required Documents

CUET PG 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.