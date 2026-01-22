Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Good news has emerged for the youth preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for 3532 posts of Panchayat Sachiv. These appointments will be made in the Panchayati Raj Department, and the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted for this. The most important update related to this recruitment is that the last date for online registration has been extended. Earlier, candidates had to register by January 13, 2026, but now this date has been extended to January 29, 2026. The last date for completing the online application has been set as January 31, 2026.