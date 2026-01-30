Govt Job Exam: Main exam for 1014 posts to be held in March 2026, RPSC releases Assistant Engineer 2024 exam schedule

RPSC AE 2024 Main Exam Date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer Combined (Main) Examination for 1,014 posts. Candidates selected in this recruitment examination, to be conducted for the Personnel Department, will participate.
The detailed schedule for the Assistant Engineer Combined (Main) Examination-2024 has been released. The examination will be conducted on March 15-16, 2026.
First Day – March 15, 2026
First Shift – 9 AM to 12 PM – Hindi
Second Shift – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM – Social Aspects of Engineering
Second Day – March 16, 2026
First Shift – 9 AM to 12 PM: Technical Subject (First Paper) – (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Agriculture Engineering)
Second Shift – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Technical Subject (Second Paper) – (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Agriculture Engineering)
The preliminary examination for this recruitment was held on September 28-29-30, 2025, in which approximately 72,000 candidates were registered. The result was released on November 27, 2025, after the examination, in which 2,413 candidates were successful. Their main examination will now be held. This examination is being conducted for 1,014 posts. Candidates successful in the main examination will be selected based on the final list.
