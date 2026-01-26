77th Republic Day: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hoists Flag, Pays Tribute to Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Following this, the Chief Minister arrived at Badi Chaupar at 8 AM, where he unfurled the tricolour at a ceremony. At 8:30 AM, he reached the BJP headquarters and participated in the party's flag hoisting event. Party officials, workers, and a large number of the public were present on this occasion. Between 9:10 AM and 9:17 AM, the Chief Minister arrived at the Amar Jawan Jyoti site on Janpath. There, he paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country by offering a floral wreath.