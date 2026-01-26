26 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

77th Republic Day: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hoists Flag, Pays Tribute to Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

A atmosphere of patriotism, joy, and dignity was witnessed in Jaipur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 26, 2026

Jaipur Celebrates 77th Republic Day

CM Bhajanlal Sharma hoists the national flag (Photo: Patrika)

Republic Day 2026: A atmosphere of patriotism, joy, and dignity was witnessed in Jaipur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. From the morning, flag hoisting ceremonies and events commenced at prominent city locations, government offices, political parties, and social organisations. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma began Republic Day by hoisting the flag at the Chief Minister's residence at 7:30 AM.

Following this, the Chief Minister arrived at Badi Chaupar at 8 AM, where he unfurled the tricolour at a ceremony. At 8:30 AM, he reached the BJP headquarters and participated in the party's flag hoisting event. Party officials, workers, and a large number of the public were present on this occasion. Between 9:10 AM and 9:17 AM, the Chief Minister arrived at the Amar Jawan Jyoti site on Janpath. There, he paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country by offering a floral wreath.

The state-level main ceremony was held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In this program, which began at 9:30 AM, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma took the salute of the parade and addressed the people of the state. The parade, tableaux, and cultural presentations added grandeur to the ceremony. Various departments, police forces, and other contingents performed a disciplined march past, which was appreciated by the audience.

After the main ceremony, the Chief Minister arrived at the Secretariat premises, where he also attended the Republic Day program. Meanwhile, the city BJP also celebrated Republic Day with enthusiasm at Badi Chaupar and other locations.

The spirit of patriotism was visible in every corner of Jaipur city. The tricolour was hoisted at government offices, educational institutions, social organisations, and residential colonies. The programmes began with the national anthem, and at many places, cultural performances, patriotic songs, speeches, and children's tableaux were the centre of attraction. The festival of Republic Day was celebrated across the city with harmony and pride.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Jan 2026 10:02 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / 77th Republic Day: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hoists Flag, Pays Tribute to Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

माउंटआबू में न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 5.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस, जमी बर्फ, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Bus Strike: Private buses halt across Rajasthan today, sleeper services to run

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Jaipur

RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board big decision now recruitment examinations OMR sheets implementing new system
Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Rajasthan Bus Strike
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.