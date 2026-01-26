77th Republic Day: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hoists Flag, Pays Tribute to Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

CM Bhajanlal Sharma hoists the national flag (Photo: Patrika)
Republic Day 2026: A atmosphere of patriotism, joy, and dignity was witnessed in Jaipur on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. From the morning, flag hoisting ceremonies and events commenced at prominent city locations, government offices, political parties, and social organisations. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma began Republic Day by hoisting the flag at the Chief Minister's residence at 7:30 AM.
Following this, the Chief Minister arrived at Badi Chaupar at 8 AM, where he unfurled the tricolour at a ceremony. At 8:30 AM, he reached the BJP headquarters and participated in the party's flag hoisting event. Party officials, workers, and a large number of the public were present on this occasion. Between 9:10 AM and 9:17 AM, the Chief Minister arrived at the Amar Jawan Jyoti site on Janpath. There, he paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country by offering a floral wreath.
The state-level main ceremony was held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In this program, which began at 9:30 AM, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma took the salute of the parade and addressed the people of the state. The parade, tableaux, and cultural presentations added grandeur to the ceremony. Various departments, police forces, and other contingents performed a disciplined march past, which was appreciated by the audience.
After the main ceremony, the Chief Minister arrived at the Secretariat premises, where he also attended the Republic Day program. Meanwhile, the city BJP also celebrated Republic Day with enthusiasm at Badi Chaupar and other locations.
The spirit of patriotism was visible in every corner of Jaipur city. The tricolour was hoisted at government offices, educational institutions, social organisations, and residential colonies. The programmes began with the national anthem, and at many places, cultural performances, patriotic songs, speeches, and children's tableaux were the centre of attraction. The festival of Republic Day was celebrated across the city with harmony and pride.
