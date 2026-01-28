28 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Metro: JDA Approves Land Allocation for New Metro Line in Jaipur; Know About Route and New Stations

Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has allocated land for a new metro line in Jaipur. Know about the route and new stations-

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 28, 2026

Jaipur-Metro

Jaipur Metro (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has approved important proposals for Jaipur. The proposals include the allocation of land for a new metro line in Jaipur.

A meeting of the JDA's Land and Property Disposal Committee was held on Tuesday. The committee approved the use of 7700 square meters of land for Jaipur Metro Phase-1C. Land belonging to the Forest Department will be used under the alignment of Metro Phase-1C.

In return, the Forest Department will be allocated equivalent land from the JDA in Daulatpura revenue village of Amer tehsil (2.01 hectares of land). Additionally, the committee has approved 2000 square meters of land for a government primary school building in Chaksu village.

About Jaipur Metro Phase-1C

In Phase 1-C of the Jaipur Metro project, the existing 11.97-kilometre Pink Line (Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar) is to be extended from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar.

The Gehlot government had finalised a 2.85-kilometre route from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar, passing through Ramganj Chaupar, extending the metro route. The foundation stone for this was laid by the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 21, 2023. Work had also commenced.

Out of the 2.85 km route, 2.26 km is proposed to be underground and the remaining 0.59 kilometres as a corridor route. This includes an underground station at Ramganj Chaupar and an elevated station at Transport Nagar.

When did the Metro start in Jaipur

  • Metro operations first began in Jaipur on June 3, 2015, from Mansarovar to Chandpole (9.63 km).
  • On September 23, 2020, the route within the walled city extended from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar via Choti Chaupar (2.4 kilometres).
  • On September 21, 2023, the foundation stone was laid for the route from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar via Ramganj Chaupar. This work is estimated to be completed by April 2027.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

28 Jan 2026 03:38 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Metro: JDA Approves Land Allocation for New Metro Line in Jaipur; Know About Route and New Stations

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Vasundhara Raje mourns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's demise, gets emotional

Vasundhara BJP
Jaipur

77th Republic Day: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hoists Flag, Pays Tribute to Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Jaipur Celebrates 77th Republic Day
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

माउंटआबू में न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 5.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस, जमी बर्फ, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Bus Strike: Private buses halt across Rajasthan today, sleeper services to run

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.