Jaipur Metro: JDA Approves Land Allocation for New Metro Line in Jaipur; Know About Route and New Stations

Jaipur Metro (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has approved important proposals for Jaipur. The proposals include the allocation of land for a new metro line in Jaipur.
A meeting of the JDA's Land and Property Disposal Committee was held on Tuesday. The committee approved the use of 7700 square meters of land for Jaipur Metro Phase-1C. Land belonging to the Forest Department will be used under the alignment of Metro Phase-1C.
In return, the Forest Department will be allocated equivalent land from the JDA in Daulatpura revenue village of Amer tehsil (2.01 hectares of land). Additionally, the committee has approved 2000 square meters of land for a government primary school building in Chaksu village.
In Phase 1-C of the Jaipur Metro project, the existing 11.97-kilometre Pink Line (Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar) is to be extended from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar.
The Gehlot government had finalised a 2.85-kilometre route from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar, passing through Ramganj Chaupar, extending the metro route. The foundation stone for this was laid by the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 21, 2023. Work had also commenced.
Out of the 2.85 km route, 2.26 km is proposed to be underground and the remaining 0.59 kilometres as a corridor route. This includes an underground station at Ramganj Chaupar and an elevated station at Transport Nagar.
