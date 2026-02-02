Rajasthan: BJP veteran Hem Singh Bhadana passes away

Hem Singh Bhadana Passed Away: A prominent leader of Rajasthan politics, a key figure of the Gurjar community, and former cabinet minister Hem Singh Bhadana passed away on Monday morning around 7 am. He was 55 years old and had been battling cancer for the past five months. Bhadana's demise is an irreparable loss not only for the Bharatiya Janata Party but for the entire state of Rajasthan.
Hem Singh Bhadana had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur for some time. He was recently brought to his residence in Alwar, where he breathed his last today. Upon receiving the news of his death, a wave of grief swept through Alwar and his constituency, Thanagaji. Supporters and workers have gathered in large numbers at his residence, 'Veer Savarkar Nagar'.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over Bhadana's death, calling it a personal loss. The Chief Minister said, "The demise of Hem Singh Bhadana ji is extremely sad. He was a dedicated public servant. I had inquired about his well-being during his treatment in the hospital and had instructed the doctors for the best possible care, but destiny had other plans." The Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength for the family.
Hem Singh Bhadana's political journey began in student politics. Due to his hard work and dedication to the public, he was elected as a BJP MLA from the Thanagaji assembly constituency twice. In the Vasundhara Raje government, he was entrusted with important responsibilities as a cabinet minister.
Bhadana was known for his outspoken and clear-speaking image. Despite living in Alwar city, he used to go to Thanagaji daily to listen to the problems of the common people. Even after being diagnosed with a fatal illness like cancer, he did not stop meeting people and working for them. He contested the 2023 assembly elections with full vigour, although he lost by a very narrow margin.
Bhadana is survived by his two sons. The elder son manages the business, while the younger son, Surendra Bhadana, is active in politics, following in his father's footsteps. BJP District Media In-charge Laxminarayan informed that all proposed programmes of the party today have been postponed in honour of the former minister. The mortal remains of the late Hem Singh Bhadana will be taken to his ancestral village Bagheri (Kishangarhbas), where he will be cremated with full state honours.
