30 January 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Assembly security breach, soldier caught in unauthorised entry case; security tightened

A security breach has been reported at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. A soldier has been apprehended on charges of unauthorized entry. Acting swiftly on the information, the Jyoti Nagar police station took him into custody. Following the incident, security arrangements at the Assembly complex have been further tightened.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: A security breach has been reported in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. On Wednesday, the first day of the session, a young man unauthorisedly entered the Assembly premises. He was apprehended by the deployed police personnel and handed over to the Jyoti Nagar police station.

According to the police, the apprehended youth has been identified as Shyam Singh (37), a resident of Osian in Jodhpur district. He is employed in the Army and is posted in Gulmarg (Srinagar). Currently, he is attached to the 17 Sikh Regiment in Jaipur. During preliminary interrogation, the army personnel stated that he entered the Assembly premises by mistake.

However, the police are investigating how and under what circumstances he managed to enter the premises without permission, despite the tight security arrangements. Following the incident, the security within the Assembly complex has been further tightened. Entry is now being granted only after a thorough verification of passes.

Clash over donations, SIR, and MNREGA

A heated exchange took place between the ruling party and the opposition in the Assembly on Thursday during the discussion on the Governor's address. The House was repeatedly agitated by accusations and counter-accusations on issues such as donations from cow slaughter companies, SIR, removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from MNREGA, delays in Panchayat elections, and corruption.

Proceedings were disrupted multiple times due to noise and sloganeering. The Chair had to intervene to restore order and directed that unparliamentary remarks and allegations made without factual basis be expunged from the record.

Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma accused the BJP of accepting donations from companies linked to cow slaughter. Members of the ruling party stood up in strong protest. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Jogaram Patel, termed the allegations as baseless and demanded proof. Following sloganeering and noise from both sides, the Chairman directed that the allegations made without factual basis be expunged from the record.

Confrontation over SIR

Regarding SIR, the opposition alleged that names were being removed fraudulently at the behest of the central leadership. They sought to raise matters related to the Kota-Bundi region in the House. In response, Minister Jogaram Patel stated that documents related to SIR cannot be tabled in the House.

The uproar intensified after Congress MLAs Rajendra Pareek and Rafiq Khan intervened. The opposition claimed that despite government claims of action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, not even 10,000 people have been expelled so far, whereas 88,000 people were removed during the Congress regime.

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 08:54 am

