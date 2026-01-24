Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

Mount Abu records minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, ice freezes (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: The severe cold spell continues in many cities, including the capital Jaipur, following a strong Western Disturbance affecting the state. Although the rain has subsided, icy winds from the north have caused a bone-chilling cold. Along with the intense cold, the mercury in many areas has dropped below the freezing point. Mount Abu recorded a temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius last night, the lowest of the season.
According to meteorologists, the weather will remain dry in most districts of the state for the next one to two days. However, the severe cold spell will continue due to icy winds reaching the plains of the state from the Himalayan foothills. On the other hand, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active in the northeastern parts of the state from January 26. Due to its impact, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of 15 cities in the state on January 26, 27, and 28, accompanied by strong cold winds.
Mount Abu recorded the steepest drop in minimum temperature last night, with the mercury falling to minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. Frost formed in fields and farmlands, and due to the intense cold, people remained indoors until late in the morning. Besides Mount Abu, the night temperature in some other cities of the state also dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded were: Lunkaransar 0.3, Pali 2.9, Nagaur 0.5, Sri Ganganagar 3.5, Sirohi 4.0, Sikar 3.2, Fatehpur 2.3 degrees Celsius. In Jaipur, the temperature recorded last night was 9.4 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Didwana-Kuchaman, Khairthal Tijara, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jaipur, Dausa, Kotputli-Behror, Jhunjhunu, Deeg, and Tonk on January 26, 27, and 28.
With the impact of the Western Disturbance now subsiding in the state, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry for the next two to three days. Due to the influence of northerly winds, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their crops.
Experts have also warned that if the rainfall is excessive, there is a risk of waterlogging, crop lodging, and disease infestation. Consequently, farmers' concerns about the weather have increased in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to monitor their fields and make arrangements for water drainage if necessary.
On Friday, hailstorms and rain occurred across the state due to the effect of the Western Disturbance. Hailstones the size of chickpeas fell in Chomu and Ringas. Most districts experienced intermittent rain from late Thursday night. Ringas recorded the highest rainfall at 9 mm. Fatehpur received 7 mm, and Ajitgarh received 6 mm of rain. Ajmer recorded 7.8 mm, Jaipur 8 mm, Pilani 7 mm, and Sri Ganganagar 8 mm of rain. The hailstorm and rain caused the maximum daytime temperature in the state to drop by 11 degrees Celsius.
