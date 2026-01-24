24 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

The spell of bone-chilling cold continues in Jaipur and many other cities due to the effect of a strong western disturbance in the state. Although the rain has subsided, icy winds from the north have caused shivers. Along with the severe cold, the mercury in many areas has dropped below the freezing point.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

माउंटआबू में न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 5.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस, जमी बर्फ, पत्रिका फोटो

Mount Abu records minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, ice freezes (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: The severe cold spell continues in many cities, including the capital Jaipur, following a strong Western Disturbance affecting the state. Although the rain has subsided, icy winds from the north have caused a bone-chilling cold. Along with the intense cold, the mercury in many areas has dropped below the freezing point. Mount Abu recorded a temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius last night, the lowest of the season.

According to meteorologists, the weather will remain dry in most districts of the state for the next one to two days. However, the severe cold spell will continue due to icy winds reaching the plains of the state from the Himalayan foothills. On the other hand, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active in the northeastern parts of the state from January 26. Due to its impact, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of 15 cities in the state on January 26, 27, and 28, accompanied by strong cold winds.

Mercury at Minus 5.0 Degrees in Mount Abu, Frost Forms

Mount Abu recorded the steepest drop in minimum temperature last night, with the mercury falling to minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. Frost formed in fields and farmlands, and due to the intense cold, people remained indoors until late in the morning. Besides Mount Abu, the night temperature in some other cities of the state also dropped below 5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded were: Lunkaransar 0.3, Pali 2.9, Nagaur 0.5, Sri Ganganagar 3.5, Sirohi 4.0, Sikar 3.2, Fatehpur 2.3 degrees Celsius. In Jaipur, the temperature recorded last night was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Yellow Alert for Rain in These Cities for 3 Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Didwana-Kuchaman, Khairthal Tijara, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jaipur, Dausa, Kotputli-Behror, Jhunjhunu, Deeg, and Tonk on January 26, 27, and 28.

Increased Concern for Farmers

With the impact of the Western Disturbance now subsiding in the state, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry for the next two to three days. Due to the influence of northerly winds, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their crops.

Experts have also warned that if the rainfall is excessive, there is a risk of waterlogging, crop lodging, and disease infestation. Consequently, farmers' concerns about the weather have increased in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to monitor their fields and make arrangements for water drainage if necessary.

Hailstorm in Chomu-Ringas, Rain in Most Districts

On Friday, hailstorms and rain occurred across the state due to the effect of the Western Disturbance. Hailstones the size of chickpeas fell in Chomu and Ringas. Most districts experienced intermittent rain from late Thursday night. Ringas recorded the highest rainfall at 9 mm. Fatehpur received 7 mm, and Ajitgarh received 6 mm of rain. Ajmer recorded 7.8 mm, Jaipur 8 mm, Pilani 7 mm, and Sri Ganganagar 8 mm of rain. The hailstorm and rain caused the maximum daytime temperature in the state to drop by 11 degrees Celsius.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

24 Jan 2026 01:23 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Bus Strike: Private buses halt across Rajasthan today, sleeper services to run

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Decides Marriage Age, 100% Electricity Bill Discount for Certain Groups; Major Decisions by Bhajan Lal Cabinet

CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Jaipur

RSSB New Rules: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Introduces New System for OMR Sheets in Recruitment Exams

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board big decision now recruitment examinations OMR sheets implementing new system
Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike: Private bus drivers to strike again tomorrow in Rajasthan, know their demands

Rajasthan Bus Strike
Jaipur

Weather Alert: IMD Issues Major Rain Warning as Conditions May Change Anytime, Exercise Caution

Rain alert, Rain alert in Rajasthan, IMD rain alert, Meteorological Department rain alert, Jodhpur rain alert, Bikaner rain alert, Shekhawati rain alert, Western disturbance, Western disturbance in Rajasthan, IMD western disturbance, western disturbance alert, weather report, weather alert, how will the weather be today, रेन अलर्ट, रेन अलर्ट इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी रेन अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, जोधपुर रेन अलर्ट, बीकानेर रेन अलर्ट, शेखावाटी रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ इन राजस्थान, आईएमडी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, वेदर रिपोर्ट, वेदर अलर्ट, आज मौसम कैसा रहेगा
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.