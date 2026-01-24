Rajasthan Weather: New Western Disturbance to become active, heavy rain expected in these districts on January 26, 27, 28

According to meteorologists, the weather will remain dry in most districts of the state for the next one to two days. However, the severe cold spell will continue due to icy winds reaching the plains of the state from the Himalayan foothills. On the other hand, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active in the northeastern parts of the state from January 26. Due to its impact, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of 15 cities in the state on January 26, 27, and 28, accompanied by strong cold winds.