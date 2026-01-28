Vasundhara Raje mourns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's demise, gets emotional

Ajit Pawar Death: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has expressed grief over the death of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash.
Vasundhara Raje stated that Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader with the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His dedication to public service and his commitment to the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered.
During this extremely sad time, I pray for the peace of the departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his supporters.
Vasundhara Raje's elder brother and senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia also died in a plane crash on September 30, 2001, on the outskirts of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.
Madhavrao Scindia's son, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is currently a minister in the Modi government. Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed grief over the death of Ajit Pawar.
He stated that the news of Ajit Pawar's death is extremely painful and unbearable. In this hour of grief, my deepest sympathies are with all the bereaved families. I offer tearful tributes.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have confirmed this tragic incident.
According to information, the aircraft crashed while landing at the Baramati airstrip around 8:45 AM. Along with Pawar, a personal security officer, an assistant, and two crew members were on board the aircraft. All individuals on board the aircraft died in this accident.
Upon receiving information about the accident, emergency teams, including ambulances and senior police officials, rushed to the scene. The causes of the accident and the damage to the aircraft are being investigated.
Ajit Pawar was scheduled to attend several public events in Baramati, including rallies for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.
This accident has sent a wave of grief across Maharashtra, and various leaders and citizens have expressed deep sorrow over the Deputy Chief Minister's demise. Born on July 22, 1959, Ajit Pawar was a prominent political leader of Maharashtra.
