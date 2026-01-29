Weather Alert: Rain and Hailstorm Expected in Rajasthan Cities from January 31 to February 3, Threatening Wedding Season

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain, lightning, and hailstorms in several parts of the state from January 31 to February 3. This alert comes at a time when February is expected to be a busy wedding season in the state, with thousands of marriage ceremonies scheduled.
According to the Meteorological Department, all districts in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions are likely to experience rain and hailstorms for three consecutive days starting January 31. Furthermore, an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms has been issued for the districts of Bikaner division on January 31 and February 1.
Rabi crops have already suffered significant damage due to rain and hailstorms in many districts of the state. Mustard, gram, and wheat crops have been affected, causing concern among farmers. The continuously changing weather has also intensified the severe cold. Dense fog has persisted in many districts, reducing visibility on the roads.
February is considered the biggest wedding season in Rajasthan. Thousands of weddings are planned in cities like Jaipur, Sikar, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Bikaner. However, the alert for rain and hailstorms could impact marriage gardens, open marquees, and destination weddings. Organisers and families are growing increasingly worried.
The IMD has also warned of dense fog in many areas on January 29-30. Minimum temperatures may drop further, leading to an increase in cold. The Meteorological Department has advised people to exercise caution, stay away from open spaces, and urged farmers to take necessary steps to protect their crops.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending