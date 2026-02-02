Fog Alert: Dense fog expected in 15 districts of Rajasthan on February 3

Jaipur: The effect of winter is once again going to intensify in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog in 15 districts of the state on February 3.
Visibility is likely to be low in the morning and late at night in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar. Road and rail traffic may be affected due to fog.
According to meteorologists, there is a strong possibility of another back-to-back Western Disturbance becoming active on February 2. Due to its effect, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in some areas of Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions in eastern Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the weather will remain mostly dry in most parts of western and southwestern Rajasthan.
The administration has advised vehicle drivers to exercise caution and farmers to keep an eye on weather updates.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending