2 February 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Fog Alert: Dense fog expected in 15 districts of Rajasthan on February 3

Weather update: Back-to-back Western Disturbances active, possibility of rain and fog in East Rajasthan.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Jaipur: The effect of winter is once again going to intensify in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog in 15 districts of the state on February 3.

Visibility is likely to be low in the morning and late at night in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar. Road and rail traffic may be affected due to fog.

According to meteorologists, there is a strong possibility of another back-to-back Western Disturbance becoming active on February 2. Due to its effect, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in some areas of Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions in eastern Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain mostly dry in most parts of western and southwestern Rajasthan.

The administration has advised vehicle drivers to exercise caution and farmers to keep an eye on weather updates.

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 10:25 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Fog Alert: Dense fog expected in 15 districts of Rajasthan on February 3
