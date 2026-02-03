RBSE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th and 12th Admit Cards, Download from This Link

RBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exams can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also shared the steps for downloading the admit cards and important guidelines related to the examination for the convenience of the students.