RBSE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th and 12th Admit Cards, Download from This Link

RBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exams can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also shared the steps for downloading the admit cards and important guidelines related to the examination for the convenience of the students.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) had previously announced the dates for the 2026 board examinations. The Class 10th board examinations will commence on February 12 and conclude on February 28, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single morning shift. The Class 12th board examinations will begin on February 12 and continue until March 11, 2026. The examination timing for both Class 10th and 12th has been set from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.
The students' admit cards will contain details such as their name, roll number, name and address of the examination centre, subject-wise examination dates, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided in their admit cards. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact their school or the board office.
Students can download their admit cards by following the simple steps given below:
The board has clarified that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre. No student will be allowed to appear for the examination without an admit card. Additionally, students are advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins and carry a valid identity proof (such as an Aadhaar card).
