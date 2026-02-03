3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Education News

RBSE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th and 12th Admit Cards, Download from This Link

RBSE Admit Card 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th class board examinations. Students appearing for these exams, which are set to commence from February 12, can now download their hall tickets by visiting the board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

RBSE Admit Card 2026

RBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exams can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also shared the steps for downloading the admit cards and important guidelines related to the examination for the convenience of the students.

RBSE 10th 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026: Rajasthan Board Exam Schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) had previously announced the dates for the 2026 board examinations. The Class 10th board examinations will commence on February 12 and conclude on February 28, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single morning shift. The Class 12th board examinations will begin on February 12 and continue until March 11, 2026. The examination timing for both Class 10th and 12th has been set from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

RBSE Admit Card 2026: Important Information in the Admit Card

The students' admit cards will contain details such as their name, roll number, name and address of the examination centre, subject-wise examination dates, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided in their admit cards. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact their school or the board office.

RBSE Admit Card 2026 Link

RBSE Exam Admit Card Download: How to Download Admit Card

Students can download their admit cards by following the simple steps given below:

  • First, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the RBSE Admit Card 2026 link provided on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials in the School Login section and click on the submit button.
  • Upon submission, the admit cards for Class 10th and 12th will appear on the screen.
  • Students preparing for the board examinations should download the admit card and take a printout of it.

The board has clarified that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre. No student will be allowed to appear for the examination without an admit card. Additionally, students are advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins and carry a valid identity proof (such as an Aadhaar card).

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 08:19 am

