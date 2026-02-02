Government Jobs 2026: Opportunity for 10th Pass to Get Government Job Without Written Exam, Good Salary Also Offered

Jobs 2026: There is a piece of good news for the youth preparing for government jobs. India Post has started the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. This time the scope of recruitment is large, and a total of 28,740 posts will be filled in different postal circles across the country. According to the India Post notification, applications have started from January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can fill the online form by February 14, 2026. The last date for depositing the application fee has been set for February 16, 2026, by 5 PM. A separate window has been provided for corrections. The correction window will open on February 18 and 19, 2026.
Through this recruitment, appointments will be made to posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevak. All these posts are related to strengthening postal services in rural and semi-urban areas.
For GDS Recruitment 2026, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 40 years. As for educational qualification, passing the 10th grade from a recognised board is mandatory. It is compulsory to have studied Mathematics, English, and the local language in the 10th grade. In addition, basic computer knowledge, the ability to ride a bicycle, and sufficient means of livelihood are also required.
There will be no examination in this recruitment. Selection will be based entirely on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in the 10th grade. Candidates with higher marks will have a greater chance of selection. This is why this recruitment remains very popular among the youth every year.
Regarding salary, the pay for Gramin Dak Sevak and ABPM posts has been fixed at Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month. For candidates selected for the BPM post, the salary can range from Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.
