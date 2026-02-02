Government Jobs 2026: Opportunity for 10th Pass to Get Government Job Without Written Exam, Good Salary Also Offered

Jobs 2026: There is a piece of good news for the youth preparing for government jobs. India Post has started the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. This time the scope of recruitment is large, and a total of 28,740 posts will be filled in different postal circles across the country. According to the India Post notification, applications have started from January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can fill the online form by February 14, 2026. The last date for depositing the application fee has been set for February 16, 2026, by 5 PM. A separate window has been provided for corrections. The correction window will open on February 18 and 19, 2026.