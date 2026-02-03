CBSE Admit Card 2026 Released for Class 10 and 12, Know How to Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 for the Board Exams 2026. The board examinations for both classes will commence on February 17, 2026. Students will not be allowed entry into the examination centre without their admit cards. Students studying in schools affiliated with CBSE will receive their admit cards through the school administration. Students cannot download their admit cards themselves.
First, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
Click on the Admit Card link available on the homepage of the website.
Enter User ID and Password.
Download the admit card.
Take a printout of the admit card and distribute it among the students.
Student's Name
Roll Number
School Number and Centre Number
Student's Photograph
Names and Codes of Subjects
Examination Date
Admit Card ID
Date of Birth
Name of Examination
Name and Address of Examination Centre
Important Instructions related to the Examination
A significant change has been made for Class 10 students in the CBSE Board Exams 2026. Now, the 10th board examination will be conducted twice in a single academic session. The first phase is scheduled to be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. The second (optional) phase is scheduled between May 15 and June 1, 2026. Students will have the option to appear for the examination in the second phase as per their convenience.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending