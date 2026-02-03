CBSE Admit Card 2026 Released for Class 10 and 12, Know How to Download

A significant change has been made for Class 10 students in the CBSE Board Exams 2026. Now, the 10th board examination will be conducted twice in a single academic session. The first phase is scheduled to be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. The second (optional) phase is scheduled between May 15 and June 1, 2026. Students will have the option to appear for the examination in the second phase as per their convenience.